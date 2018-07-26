ALPFA to kick off its 2018 National Convention on July 30th at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

Thousands of Hispanic professionals and college students to attend four-day convention and career fair with Fortune 1000 corporate partners

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALPFA, the Association of Latino Professionals for America, a non-profit organization serving Latino professionals, and students, is holding its annual National Convention at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, from July 30 to August 2.

Our 2018 convention theme is Developing and Recruiting Exceptional Latino Leaders, which is what we do best. We are creating ample opportunities for our members to develop their skills and for companies to identify top Latino talent for the hard-to-fill job opportunities in this super competitive job market.

“We focus on both the personal and professional development of our members, helping them form connections that enable life-changing breakthroughs in their careers. That’s ALPFA’s purpose at its best, connecting Latino leaders for impact.” Raymond Arroyo, Chief Growth Officer, ALPFA.

This year, we’re proud to bring back our best-in-class, two-day Management Leadership Development program for mid-level Latino managers, in a collaborative partnership with the University of Florida. We will also have the participation of several top executives from our 2018 Most Powerful Latinas list -released earlier this year through Fortune magazine-, and Rising Stars along with our Women of ALPFA programming throughout the convention.

Participants at the convention will take part in more than 75 in-depth sessions across a range of topics, including Finance, Auditing, Taxes, Digital Marketing, Robotics, Big Data, Diversity and Inclusion, Veterans and LGBTQ issues, Innovation, Strategy, Leadership Development, and Women of ALPFA.

Additionally, on August 2, our convention sponsors will participate in a Career Fair and Expo that will open opportunities for jobs and internships for attendees of the conference, with some of them even extending job offers on the spot.

Convention sponsors and Career Fair participants include EY, PwC, State Street (Host Partners), RSM, BNY Mellon (Lead Emeritus), Bank of America, Deloitte, KPMG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, and United Airlines (Platinum Partners).

The convention also promises great entertainment with a White Night celebration and masquerade gala. The 2018 ALPFA convention is poised to repeat the overwhelming success of the 2017 Convention at the same venue last year.

About ALPFA

Founded in 1972, with over 92,000 members, ALPFA operates in 45 cities and 160 universities across the US. ALPFA’s purpose is connecting Latino leaders for impact. Through its chapter network and online community, ALPFA provides leadership development, mentorship, and employment opportunities for its members who are primarily in the business, finance, accounting, and technology sectors.

2018 ALPFA National Convention - July 30 - August 2, Caesars Palace, Las Vegas