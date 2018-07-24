Fortune & Gloria released on Steam

Fortune & Gloria Logo Fortune & Gloria Character Logo Fortune & Gloria Screenshot

Action platformer Fortune & Gloria is out now on Steam with a 10% launch discount

COVENTRY, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK based independent games developer Bad Logic Studios are pleased to announce that their side-scrolling action platformer game Fortune & Gloria has finally released on Steam today! Not only that, but it comes with a 10% launch discount and there is even a demo version, allowing players to try the game before they buy.

In Fortune & Gloria, players take on the roles of elite soldiers and title characters Nate 'Fortune' Cobb and Gloria Guerrero, helping the heroes rescue hostages as they face off against enemies such as terrorists, gun runners and gangs, in environments as diverse as desert, snow and urban. Players can play in either singleplayer mode with AI controlling their partner or in local co-op mode with a friend.

In all, players will traverse 5 different environments and encounter 5 enemy groups, each with different enemy types that unlock as missions are completed. Players can adjust the difficulty level to match their play style, from Casual to Hardcore, with the easiest setting allowing players to one-shot kill the basic enemies and the hardest setting making the basic enemy almost as tough as the players themselves are for more of a challenge.

Players will always be able to find a mission to rescue hostages and take out the bad guys, as levels are procedurally generated, creating a new experience each time you play and providing potentially unlimited re-playability.

It's time to strap on your body armour, grab your trusty assault rifle and a handful of grenades, and go blow stuff up!

Steam Store: https://store.steampowered.com/app/881060/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/badlogicstudios

Website: http://badlogicstudios.com

Fortune & Gloria Launch Video