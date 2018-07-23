Spirit Airlines Introduce New Routes this Winter for Dominican Republic and Jamaica

Jamaica Villas Rentals Fortlands Point Jamaica Villa Isla Dominican Republic Luxury Villas Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Vacation Rentals

Extra routes to the Caribbean with Spirit Airlines

We are delighted with the new routes to Jamaica and the Dominican Republic” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceptional Villas, the luxury villa rental company have revealed that low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines are introducing a rapid expansion of flights to the Caribbean at the end of this year creating more options for visitors to this region.

Spirit Airlines have announced two major routes to their schedule including a daily non-stop from Newark Liberty International Airport to Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic along with weekly service between Detroit and Montego Bay in Jamaica.

The flights for the Dominican Republic will launch on November 8th while the flights for Jamaica will launch operations on December 20th of this year.

Jamaica and the Dominican Republic are known for the beauty and hospitality and are great options for winter and family vacations, so the addition of these flight will be a great boost for the regions.

Spirit Airlines is one of the fastest growing airlines in the Caribbean region and offers their clients an affordable quality service to the Caribbean.

The Dominican Republic is an extraordinarily beautiful country and has some of the best pristine white sandy beaches in the Caribbean. It occupies the eastern two-thirds of Hispaniola, which it shares with Haiti and, as a result, the country is infused with a wonderful and very vibrant Latin flavor. You will also find a hint of Spanish, French and British influences here.

Jamaica is the third largest island in the Caribbean and is a wonderful luxuriant tropical paradise. Jamaica has great beaches, a vibrant culture, incredible scenery, lively music and wonderful food, Jamaica is without a doubt the friendliest of all the Caribbean islands. Click here to find more information.

Alexandra Baradi CEO of Exceptional Villas said: “We are delighted with the new routes to Jamaica and the Dominican Republic". We find that our clients can never have enough options of ways to get to the Caribbean. It will be great for our clients living in Michigan, New Jersey, and New York. We are excited for our clients from these areas to visit these destinations as we have some amazing luxury villas to offer them that we have personally been to see so we know them all very well.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This includes matching the perfect villa for each of their clients and providing a complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and are filled with a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197