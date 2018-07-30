Horde: Zombie Outbreak - Out Now!
Madowl Games release Horde: Zombie Outbreak on Steam Early AccessMAIDENHEAD, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever wanted to control a bloodthirsty horde of zombies and wreak havoc on cities around the world? Well now you can! In Horde: Zombie Outbreak the player assumes the role of the zombies and must overthrow the world by infecting the humans! Each person you infect will become part of your horde. As your horde grows stronger so to does the human resistance, the player must use abilities that are linked to certain zombie types to help them fight through the police, swat and army!
Your infecting journey will start small, but quicker than you can say “brains!” your horde will be a terrifying un-dead force! Most humans will flee, some will fight and some will even ram their cars through your precious zombies! Almost everything can be destroyed, smash peoples homes, total their vehicles and rip apart their favourite hot spots from the inside out.
Game Modes
Conquest - Fight against time and the resistance through increasingly difficult zones, complete all the objectives and finally destroy the city landmarks! Play tactically to avoid the resistance wiping out your precious zombies, use abilities to stay hidden and destroy buildings and cars to increase your time! Unlock new cities to infect by completing conquest in other countries. First stop London. Next up Moscow.
Endless - How long can you and your zombies last in an Endless city rampage? No time limits just pure destruction! Compete on the leader boards against your friends and the rest of the world for zombie horde glory! Choose your favourite zombie and the abilities that suit your style of play.
Future Content
More cities - We plan to release new cities from around the world which you can destroy with your horde.
More zombies - More zombies with new abilities will give players even more choice on how they command their horde.
New game modes - More ways to play the game, more ways to infect and destroy. Co-Op, map editor and challenges are all possibilities.
Details
Developer
Madowl Games LTD
Platform
PC - Steam
Store
https://store.steampowered.com/app/887730/Horde_Zombie_Outbreak/
Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dGu6tFcawgo
Website
https://www.madowlgames.com/horde
Early Access SRP
£7.99, $10.99, €8.99
40% Discount in first week!
