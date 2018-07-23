An application to have fun with crypto and earn coins

Cryptassist - The ultimate set of crypto-related tools all in one easy to use application.

Cryptassist (CTA:CTA)

TALLINN, ESTONIA, July 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who hasn’t heard of or played the augmented reality game Pokemon GO* that stormed the world in recent years? And what did you win besides some virtual creatures? — Nothing!

All that changes with the Cryptassist augmented reality app — CryptoGo!

CryptoGo can be downloaded and played for free. Players have the opportunity, when they are at nominated locations, to locate coins that are airdropped and use Cryptassist coins (CTA) in order to capture these coins. Players will receive one free ammunition each day and will have the option to use in-app purchases to enhance their possibilities of locating and capturing coins.

From time to time, Cryptassist will hold Premium Airdrops, where top listed coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and more will be available to be found.

CryptoGo is easy to use, fun and most importantly, potentially rewarding. CryptoGo, part of the Cryptassist ecosystem, is the perfect segue for new crypto users to be introduced to the crypto world.

To learn more about CryptoGo or the Cryptassist platform, please visit our website www.cryptassist.io.

