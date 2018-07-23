SOX by TOHSI Introduces Unique Socks Line with Personality and Eccentric Touch
Up-and-coming brand intertwines everyday life into sock design
“SOX socks designed based on the visual form that we often see in life,” said founder Zulo Han. “These designs are related to applied science and daily life. We aimed to create the most unique socks you have ever seen in the market. While our socks might seem individually unique, our main motto is to bring fashionable with comfortable.”
Figure Ox socks come in seven different designs. The Heat Imaging sock was inspired by thermal imaging which showcases a variety of warm and cool colors. The Freehand Line sock inspired by freedom of expression, signifying that straight and narrow isn’t the only path. The Warning Line sock takes inspiration from the yellow and black yield signs with bold patterns that make bold statements. The Fingerprint sock is inspired by the uniqueness of the fingerprint and signifies why the brand stands out from the rest. The black and green background of the Radar Go sock leaves the wearer feeling like they are trapped in the complexity of the matrix. The Saint River sock pulls inspiration from the Antelope Canyon, one of nature’s wonders. Lastly, the Half-Blood is inspired by the two human sides, not always intertwining, but always co-existing.
Besides the unique prints on the socks, SOX uses breathable fabric to ensure comfort and uniqueness in fashion. To learn more about the brand check out https://sox.today/ . SOX is available on KICKSTARTER until early September and selling for only $6 a pair (limited offer).
About TOHSI Industrial Design
SOX is a brand by TOHSI Industrial Design. The company has a diverse team of young people who are innovative and are inclined to bring more impact to brand customers with a wide range of designs.
Zulo Han
TOHSI INDUSTRIAL DESIGN
(+86-010) 572 629 23
