James Viscuglia II Cambridge Trading Academy Radio on AM 970 The Answer New York
There are certain belief systems that run everything James Viscuglia does. The first and most evident is that all people are important to him. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you believe. He thinks you deserve the same respect and courtesy afforded to any other person.
He also believes that people are capable of controlling the financial future. Every day brings forth choices that a person must make. There is a risk assessment done internally every time a decision gets made. You either choose to do A or B with your money and then there will be a desired and predictable outcome. That’s how Day Trading Group teaches.
The students in his courses are capable of understanding how to trade for themselves. After watching and learning, students can make educated risk assessments based on what they’ve learned. These will bring about predictable results in the long haul. By using custom software designed by James Viscuglia students can predict trading indicators and show the best chance of profitability. In addition, they will be able to view the lowest possible risks for loss.
You don’t need to be a college graduate to understand the skills being taught in day trading. Mr. Viscuglia uses a simplistic fashion to teach. This enables the novice and the pro to all earn money quickly and effectively.
Mr, Viscuglia is one of the people, not a leader who can’t be reached. He spends day after day teaching his students hands on by showing what he is doing. There is 100% transparency in the principles and tactics taught. Students never feel that James is better than them, but instead, know he is there to walk the path with them.
LEGACY & THE FUTURE OF TRADING
The legacy of a man is king. It means far more in the end of one’s life than how much money was earned, and James Viscuglia ll understands that. He is currently setting up the business for his Kids to take over one day. James has four kids two sons and two daughters growing in the business so they can effectively teach people. In fact, He understands the importance of family and family comes first
as more and more people are losing their jobs to robotics, trading is going to be essential to learn. The earlier a person learns, the easier it is going to be, just like learning a language. That doesn’t mean the older generation can’t learn and many of them do, especially after getting caught up in reverse mortgages or other schemes that damage their finances.
Making money is always going to be an important part of life. We need it to survive. Mr.James Viscuglia sees people and reads people on a daily basis that got hurt at work and can’t earn any more money. He sees those in their 70s who didn’t have enough for retirement. To all of those people, money is important, but they don’t know how to earn any more. The one thing they can all do is learn to trade from their computer. It doesn’t matter who they are. That’s part of the legacy that Mr.James Viscuglia desires to leave behind; that trading can be done by anyone for any reason needed.
There are 330 million people in America trading on any given day. It is a vital skill to learn before you need it. Day trading also provides an important skillset to the way a person thinks about money. Managing risk is good for anyone dealing with finance. Day trading skills can aid in a business, lifestyle and even in relationships.
