NG1 Technologies CTO named Global CleanTech Ambassador for AllHumanity Group

"I am honored to be working with All Humanity in its global efforts towards planetary sustainability and promotion of the 17 United Nations sustainability goals'” — Dustin Nord

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllHumanity Group Holdings is proud and honored to announce the appointment of Dustin Nord as Global CleanTech Ambassador for the AllHumanity Group. In accepting this appointment Mr. Nord will be coordinating between inventors, organizations, government agencies and nations to bring socially responsible and profitable clean technologies to the global environment. Nord, co-founder of the Sarasota based company NG1 Technologies (NG1) has a personal mission to seek inventors and develop green technologies that create real change through efficiency and bring those inventions to market. Nord and co-founder Cynthia O’Donnell, developed the NG1 TechFlo exhaust system, which uses a vortex design that dramatically increases the efficiency in an internal combustion engine. NG1 became the Grand Prize winner of the largest clean technology accelerator competition in the world in 2014, the Cleantech Open. NG1 was awarded a Department of Energy Grant to research how symbiotic technologies combined can make emissions control technology more efficient and effective. The founders went on to establish NG2 Solutions to hold patents of this flow technology in other fields, and created an inventor network of technologies to solve the worlds clean energy challenges.Nord has become a thought leader in the green technology sector, working with national organizations like AllHumanity, Unify Earth, MSET, Cleantech Open and other incubators and sustainability organizations across the country to promote sustainability by networking inventors and combining existing technologies together to create a triple bottom line (People, Planet, and Profit). Nord will vet technologies and work with All Humanity Group 's network and efforts to get innovative solutions to the right places.“My mission as ambassador is to bridge the gap between inventors, funding, and team building resources and to create a standardized model of engagement as a safe passage process for inventors. Currently 80% of technology companies fail, which is an enormous loss of human ingenuity. This knowledge should be documented for posterity, instead of lost to history. Therefore AllHumanity, NG2 Solutions, and Unify Earth have come together, to create an advanced Blockchain of environmental Solutions for future use.” ~ Dustin NordAbout NG1 TechnologiesDustin Nord and Cynthia O’Donnell founded NG1 Technologies with the goal of creating global change. They now provide a product for all internal combustion engine industries, with some of the highest recorded fuel savings and engine performance increases on the market. The NG1 system works with all fuels tested to date while reducing emissions and sound pollution. A 2014 Grand Prize winner of the Cleantech Open, 2016 Emory business top tech SE and 2016 Department of Energy grant awarded for advanced emissions control. The company's signature offering, NG1 TechFlo Exhaust, is an aftermarket exhaust system that has proven, through on-road, dyno, engine and lab testing, including SAE 1264 fuel testing, to provide 10%+ fuel savings for diesel engines and is currently designed and manufactured in America. It uses an advanced application of fluid dynamics to enhance the efficiency of diesel engine fleets, including shipping, delivery, logistics, agriculture, oil and gas, stationary and utilities. www.ng1techflo.com About AllHumanity GroupAllHumanity Group creates teams and partnerships across multiple non-profit, for-profit, educational, governmental and international sectors to increase the impact of humanitarian aid and advancing the 17 sustainability goals (SDG) of the United Nations.