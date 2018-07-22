NG1 Technologies CTO named Global CleanTech Ambassador for AllHumanity Group
Nord has become a thought leader in the green technology sector, working with national organizations like AllHumanity, Unify Earth, MSET, Cleantech Open and other incubators and sustainability organizations across the country to promote sustainability by networking inventors and combining existing technologies together to create a triple bottom line (People, Planet, and Profit). Nord will vet technologies and work with All Humanity Group's network and efforts to get innovative solutions to the right places.
“My mission as ambassador is to bridge the gap between inventors, funding, and team building resources and to create a standardized model of engagement as a safe passage process for inventors. Currently 80% of technology companies fail, which is an enormous loss of human ingenuity. This knowledge should be documented for posterity, instead of lost to history. Therefore AllHumanity, NG2 Solutions, and Unify Earth have come together, to create an advanced Blockchain of environmental Solutions for future use.” ~ Dustin Nord
About NG1 Technologies
Dustin Nord and Cynthia O’Donnell founded NG1 Technologies with the goal of creating global change. They now provide a product for all internal combustion engine industries, with some of the highest recorded fuel savings and engine performance increases on the market. The NG1 system works with all fuels tested to date while reducing emissions and sound pollution. A 2014 Grand Prize winner of the Cleantech Open, 2016 Emory business top tech SE and 2016 Department of Energy grant awarded for advanced emissions control. The company's signature offering, NG1 TechFlo Exhaust, is an aftermarket exhaust system that has proven, through on-road, dyno, engine and lab testing, including SAE 1264 fuel testing, to provide 10%+ fuel savings for diesel engines and is currently designed and manufactured in America. It uses an advanced application of fluid dynamics to enhance the efficiency of diesel engine fleets, including shipping, delivery, logistics, agriculture, oil and gas, stationary and utilities. www.ng1techflo.com.
About AllHumanity Group
AllHumanity Group creates teams and partnerships across multiple non-profit, for-profit, educational, governmental and international sectors to increase the impact of humanitarian aid and advancing the 17 sustainability goals (SDG) of the United Nations.
