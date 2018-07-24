Louisiana Roofing Contractor Roof Crafters LLC Adds Austin Fleming As Home Improvement Consultant
Austin Fleming of Contractor Consulting Services joins the Roof Crafters LLC team in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Austin Fleming … Sales Coach … Industry Leader!
The latest addition to Roof Crafters is a resident of Memphis, TN – Austin Fleming. Fleming has a long history in the roofing industry starting in his early teens working with his father during his summers. After spending the first 10 years of his professional career with his father’s roofing company, Austin decided to part ways with the family business and start his own business development company. CCS, Contractor Consulting Services will be working with Roof Crafters to help develop their sales team and improve customer experience through education during the roofing process. Austin hopes to help Roof Crafters continue to grow their already established company and create long-term relationships with their roofing clients.
Will Lampton-- owner of Roof Crafters -- has devoted almost three decades to acquiring his vast home construction knowledge and skills and has remodeled homes in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Oklahoma. His meticulous devotion to his craft is one of the main reasons that Roof Crafters is known as the best Louisiana roofing contractor in the state of Louisiana. Roof Crafters uses the best materials and employs experienced crews that ensure your new roof installation is excellent. It is one of the few CertainTeed Select Shingle Master roofing contractors in the state of Louisiana and they have access to more training than other roofing contractors in Baton Rouge, Hammond, and the surrounding areas. Roof Crafters employees are constantly trained by CertainTeed Corporation and updated on new products, materials, and best roof installation practices. It is the most technically advanced roofing contractor anywhere. We have our own proprietary cloud-based software system to track all aspects of our clients' roofing needs. This includes warranty information, shingle type, color, installation, and roofing project photos. Our Store Share Access mobile app enables Roof Crafters, clients, to have their very own SSA client portal. This allows you lifetime access to all your stored and cloud-based roofing information. Over half of the Roof Crafters, clients deal with insurance-related wind or hail damage and roof replacements. Our client portal provides the information whether you forgot the shingle color name or other pertinent information related to your roofing job.
Will Lampton states, "This new training from Austin Fleming with Contractor Consulting Services will position Roof Crafters to better serve our Louisiana roofing clients." At Roof Crafters, we never stop trying to increase the quality of our service, therefore, the addition of Austin Fleming ensures that we will remain the best choice for all your Louisiana roofing needs.
Will Lampton
Roof Crafters LLC
225-667-1189
email us here
Roof Crafters Client Testimonial