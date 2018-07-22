BRAND NEW LONDON PODCAST SETS OUT TO REVEAL CITY’S BIGGEST SECRETS
Your London Legacy - Telling the Timeless Stories of London's hidden personalities
Your London Legacy is the brainchild of Steve Lazarus who was born and brought up in North West London where he has lived and worked all his life, with his wife and two grown up children. He has a love for London and Londoners who he knows each have a unique and fascinating story to tell.
Your London Legacy is the voice of Londoners, from artists, poets and authors, to musicians, charity workers, mud larkers and tattooists. All ages and all cultures from every walk of life, are represented on Your London Legacy, recognizing that everyone has contributed to the melting pot that comprises over 8 million residents today.
In each episode Steve interviews, a London personality on their own patch, in an informal, conversational, yet probing style. Having worked as an Insurance Loss Adjuster for nearly 30 years, Steve is adept at seeking the truth, which is sometimes uncomfortable, occasionally disturbing or painful, but always fascinating and insightful.
Each interview lasts around an hour or so and there will be two episodes released each month, though this is likely to increase to one each week very soon.
No other podcast exists that provides a platform for Londoners to tell their own personal story and what they have achieved in their sphere of activity, be it personal, or business achievement. Its all about their story, and their legacy in their own words.
One of Steve’s first interviewees, author and publisher Rose Sandy said , being interviewed for Your London Legacy was ‘’a huge pleasure Steve. I was very honoured and flattered you took an interest in my books, my work and story. Writing can be a lonely business. I really enjoyed the interview. I love the idea and branding of your podcast’’
Your London Legacy was launched 2 July 2018.
