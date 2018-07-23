LEONORISS Presents “Her Beautiful Soul” - A New Collection of Original Mixed Media Paintings and Giclee Prints
This artistic collection is about woman: her power and intuition. The original paintings and art jewelry in “Her Beautiful Soul” feature a gentle, serene woman, surrounded by different symbols which subtly represent her deep feelings and her mission. At first glance, the female character appears fragile, but her quiet stance reveals her energy and her real power.
According to the artist, many symbols of feminine energy appear throughout the new collection. In the paintings, the woman’s white dress and the aura around her head convey her inner light. Angel wings symbolize women’s mission to help others on their life path. A white dove appears as a symbol of an inner peace, which comes by being aware of one’s true nature. Through the use of visual symbols, the art portrays the quiet power of a woman’s influence to bring a soothing energy to those around her.
In addition to original mixed media paintings, the “Her Beautiful Soul” collection also contains museum quality giclee art prints in a variety of sizes, scanned from the original paintings, and printed on archival, acid-free paper using UltraChromeHD pigment inks.
The “Her Beautiful Soul” collection was lovingly conceived and created to bring beauty, light and harmony to people's homes. The neutral colors used in the paintings bring a sense of peace and tranquility to the room, and the use of light in the paintings conveys a feeling of hope, energy and transformation.
The symbolic name of the art company, LEONORISS, signifies the souls of women who seek their inner strength in order to walk courageously on their life path and complete their life mission. Through awakening and learning to love herself and nourish her own heart, a woman can be truly whole and authentic, and therein lies her true strength.
The artist intends each viewer to be reminded through her art that life’s challenges can be overcome through quiet strength, acknowledgment of one’s true feelings, and the inner realization that life can indeed be beautiful and fulfilling, regardless of one’s circumstances.
Mojca Fabjan is a self-trained artist who has been creating original art since childhood. She has also been a life coach for the past ten years, helping women find their own inner strength as they seek to fulfill their personal goals. She uses Bach flower essences and other supportive methods to provide alternative health solutions for women. In her personal life, Mojca is a wife, mother of two sons, and owner of two dalmatian dogs and a cat.
The “Her Beautiful Soul” collection will be available July 24, 2018 at https://leonoriss.com
