Retired Adult Star Nadia Ali Invites LA Fans to the Grand Opening of Beauty Bar Onai Here 2 Slay this Sunday 2pm – 4pm
Now Living as Onai Malik Pakistan Young Woman Calls Business, Her "Never-Ending Journey"LOS ANGELES, CA, USA , July 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onai Malik infamously known as the controversial Muslim Pakistan adult star, Nadia Ali, will be hosting the grand opening of her beauty bar, Onai Here 2 Slay, this Sunday, July 22nd from 2pm to 4pm, featuring a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 3pm, champagne, finger food and cupcakes and invites all well-wishers to join the celebration.
“This has been a dream of mine, years in the works and now the day is finally here, the grand opening of my own beauty bar,” says Onai. “My goal is to make Onai Here 2 Slay is the place to go for beauty, confidence and empowerment, and I want to thank all of my friends, family and fans for all of their support.”
Although Onai Malik left the adult industry two years ago, her legacy as a proud, sexual Muslim woman lives on, most recently she was written about in a New York Times Op-Ed piece last month called, “How to Be a Hoejabi,” and fans may read what another young Pakistan woman had to say about the artist formerly known as Nadia Ali here https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/29/opinion/sunday/hoejabi-hijabi-muslim-culture.html
“Business is a never-ending journey,” says Onai. “You must continue with your chest up and your head held high.”
Onai Here to Slay is located at 6730 West Sunset Blvd., Suite 414, Los Angeles, CA 90028 and to make an appointment, you may call directly at 415-881-0225.
Find out what people are saying about Onai Here 2 Slay here https://www.yelp.com/biz/onai-here-2-slay-los-angeles .
Fans may follow Onai Here to Slay here https://www.vagaro.com/onaihere2slay/services and on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/OnaiHere2Slay. Fans may follow Onai Malik on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/onai.malik and enjoy her brown tutorial here https://youtu.be/0jkonxDburY.
About Onai Malik:
Pakistani native Onaza Malik got her start threading brows at just 17 years old. In 2009, Onaza began working as a threader in salons, and became fascinated with the art of lash extensions when threading in 2013 at a Lash Salon in the Bay Area. Two years ago, Onaza began to really perfect her skill in both brows AND lash extensions by working house calls, which was a hit! Now offering brow tinting, Onaza loves the idea of her clients waking up in the morning to their significant other with flawless, yet natural look! Brow tinting, threading, and lash extensions are all great temporary solutions Onaza has picked up rather quickly. She also now has expertise in a semi- permanent solution: Brow Microblading! Onaza is Licensed/Certified in Brow Microblading. Onai (Pronounced O-NAY, high school nickname!) adores the self-made, high-maintenance woman, and pampering her and is exactly why she named her business Onaihere2slay!!! Book an appointment or send in an inquiry! I can’t wait to slay
