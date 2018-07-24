Sweet Dreams are Made of This
(since 1997)
In fact, UPS wrote a case-study on our unique bed in a box model back in 2007: “UPS delivers FloBeds right to the customer’s door. Yes, UPS delivers the mattress … and a box spring, too. FloBeds designed a mattress system that could be shipped using UPS. Each system consists of covers, padding, four customizable comfort layers and a foundation. ‘Using solid wood sides and struts, we created a foundation that could ship UPS and yet only require an eight wing-nut assembly.’”
But this is hardly the first time Flobeds has made the news. We’ve been included in House Beautiful as a designer’s mattress of choice, and Newsweek featured our customizable mattress back in 2002, saying: “Better yet, find a mattress you can adjust to the point of perfection. Flobeds sells latex panels that range from soft to superfirm. Stack panels of different firmness for a truly customized sleep. And because each side of the mattress has separate panels, your partner can sleep on marble while you float on marshmallows.”
If you’ve already heard of us, however, it’s probably because our customer service is renowned in the business. Not only do we have a 100-night trial, but our Goldilocks Guarantee enables customers to adjust their mattress for twenty years. Why? Because life happens; change is inevitable. We believe your mattress should be able to change with you. As our founder, Dave Turner, says: “Once you buy a FloBed you are part of our family. Our designs insure your FloBed will be Just Right. If you need to change the firmness of your bed to make it right today, or years from now, just give us a call. You’re likely to get one of the Turner family. And because you are our extended family, we get right to what’s needed to make your mattress Just Right, everyday and every year.”
Read more about FloBeds in Furniture Today
