Sweet Dreams are Made of This

FloBeds Storefront with sun setting over Pacific Ocean

pioneer in the online bedding arena

FloBeds Personalized Latex Mattress

(since 1997)

Better yet, find a mattress you can adjust to the point of perfection. Stack panels of different firmness for a truly customized sleep.Your partner can sleep on marble while you float on marshmallows.”
— Temma Ehrenfeld, Newsweek
FORT BRAGG, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It turns out that FloBeds, the original personalized latex mattress, is something to write home about. As other online mattress companies are being profiled for sketchy business practices, fake advertisements, and large payoffs to reviewers, Furniture Today has just featured a profile on Flobeds—and it’s all good news! They describe us not only as “a pioneer in the online bedding arena” but also as the original bed in a box (albeit, FloBeds’ latex mattress takes 3 UPS boxes).

In fact, UPS wrote a case-study on our unique bed in a box model back in 2007: “UPS delivers FloBeds right to the customer’s door. Yes, UPS delivers the mattress … and a box spring, too. FloBeds designed a mattress system that could be shipped using UPS. Each system consists of covers, padding, four customizable comfort layers and a foundation. ‘Using solid wood sides and struts, we created a foundation that could ship UPS and yet only require an eight wing-nut assembly.’”

But this is hardly the first time Flobeds has made the news. We’ve been included in House Beautiful as a designer’s mattress of choice, and Newsweek featured our customizable mattress back in 2002, saying: “Better yet, find a mattress you can adjust to the point of perfection. Flobeds sells latex panels that range from soft to superfirm. Stack panels of different firmness for a truly customized sleep. And because each side of the mattress has separate panels, your partner can sleep on marble while you float on marshmallows.”

If you’ve already heard of us, however, it’s probably because our customer service is renowned in the business. Not only do we have a 100-night trial, but our Goldilocks Guarantee enables customers to adjust their mattress for twenty years. Why? Because life happens; change is inevitable. We believe your mattress should be able to change with you. As our founder, Dave Turner, says: “Once you buy a FloBed you are part of our family. Our designs insure your FloBed will be Just Right. If you need to change the firmness of your bed to make it right today, or years from now, just give us a call. You’re likely to get one of the Turner family. And because you are our extended family, we get right to what’s needed to make your mattress Just Right, everyday and every year.”

Read more about FloBeds in Furniture Today at http://digipub.furnituretoday.com/?shareKey=KAl36L, or visit: www.flobeds.com

Dewey Turner
FloBeds
707-964-5700
