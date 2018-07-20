ServiceMaster By Glenn’s Hires Juan Salas into Apprentice Program
After announcing in February 2018 a new apprenticeship program, ServiceMaster By Glenn's hired & trained local high school senior Juan Salas.
In February of this year, ServiceMaster By Glenn’s announced they were looking for a local high school student or college student to train alongside their certified professionals, learning life skills of carpentry, restoration and demolition as a paid apprentice. Juan Salas has been named to the position. Juan says his favorite things about his new position are “demolition and experiencing new things”. He states that he is looking forward to learning how to treat mold in homes and businesses. He was motivated to get into restoration and construction work by his uncle Danny, who has been in the industry for several years. Since joining ServiceMaster By Glenn’s, Juan has worked on or assisted our team with over 80 jobs since he started in late March.
But Juan isn’t the only one learning new things! Working alongside the certified technicians, he has been teaching them about more tech-savvy ways to communicate and document jobs. Juan is also learning how to utilize the ServiceMaster Respond365 app to track and manage jobs as well as how to collect referrals from satisfied customers.
Before joining ServiceMaster By Glenn’s, Juan has previously worked at a local McDonalds. Outside of working, Juan enjoys surfing, riding his dirt bike & cutting hair. Juan will be entering his senior at Vero Beach High School this fall and his future goals include going to college to become an architect and becoming a contractor to build homes. He loves fulfilling the needs of others and enjoys having the opportunity to help the community rebuild in case of disasters.
Mary Grella
ServiceMaster by Glenn's
7725674435
email us here