Ohmcraft Precision Resistors Play Critical Role in Accuracy of Mass Spectrometry Measurements

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For nearly two decades, leaders in mass spectrometry have relied on Ohmcraft’s precision resistors to manufacture extremely precise, high-voltage power supplies used in their equipment. Mass spectrometry is an analytical technique that provides advanced chemical analyses of organic samples for a variety of applications, from pharmaceuticals to breweries.

“Regardless of the application, the precision of these power sources ensures the accuracy of the sample measurement. If an error were to occur at any point in the process, the results would be compromised. That makes Ohmcraft’s leaded resistors an indispensable piece of the puzzle,” said Eric Van Wormer, Vice President of the Ohmcraft division of Micropen Technologies. “Mass spectrometry manufacturers choose Ohmcraft resistors for their unique power supply requirements.”

Larger than the handheld X-ray fluorescence (XRF) counterpart, mass spectrometry equipment has become more affordable over the years, gaining widespread popularity in industries with a need for extremely accurate results. Originally developed for pharmaceutical and biotech companies, the machines are now used by paint manufacturers, wineries, and breweries, as well as forensic investigators.

Ohmcraft’s thick-film, leaded resistors are engineered to meet this application’s specific needs. Its technology utilizes the proprietary Micropen electronic printing system to “print” precise, narrow, serpentine lines with resistive ink on a ceramic substrate, producing higher performance resistors over a wider range of values on a smaller surface area than is possible with conventional film resistor technology.

