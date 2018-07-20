Deeply Talks: Big Business Joins the Fight Against Ocean Plastic
July 20, 2018 -- Deeply Talks: Big Business Joins the Fight Against Ocean Plastic
In recent weeks, Starbucks, Bacardi, Marriott, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and other multinational corporations have announced that they will stop handing out single-use plastic straws ¬– evidence of growing momentum to ban ocean-polluting plastic. Meanwhile, the European Union and major cities like Seattle have moved to replace plastic straws with sustainable alternatives. What started out as a campaign by the environmental group Lonely Whale to get people to “stop sucking” has snowballed into a global phenomenon.
On Thursday, July 26, at 10 a.m. PT News Deeply will conduct a 30-minute conversation with Dune Ives, executive director of Lonely Whale, interviewed by Todd Woody, executive editor, environment at News Deeply.
Ives and Woody will talk about how the three-person nonprofit cofounded by actor and ocean activist Adrian Grenier helped ignite a worldwide campaign to change consumer behavior around plastics, the impact of the corporate announcements and the future of efforts to reduce plastic consumption and pollution.
This call is part of the Oceans Deeply coverage on critical topics such as the coral reef crisis, sustainable fisheries, the blue economy and plastic pollution. Oceans Deeply is part of News Deeply, a network of single-topic journalism and community platforms.
Register for the July 26 call (10 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET) here: https://bit.ly/2mv26tz
