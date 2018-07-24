Abyde and PECAA Sign Partnership Agreement

The partnership will allow PECAA members access to Abyde’s educational HIPAA webinars as well as exclusive discounts for Abyde’s best-in-class HIPAA solution.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, the leading HIPAA compliance management software for medical practices, and PECAA, a nationwide Doctor Alliance Group for Independent Doctors, announced today a partnership committed to simplifying HIPAA difficulties for PECAA members.

“Tackling HIPAA Compliance without outside help can be complicated and seem overwhelming. Our partnership with Abyde provides Members a way to address the necessity of being HIPAA compliant in an efficient and effective manner,” says PECAA Member Business Advisor and Billing & Coding Expert, Teri Thurston. “Abyde alleviates the confusion and strain associated with compliance, enabling Members to focus on their true top priorities – their patients and their practice.”

The partnership will allow PECAA members exclusive access to Abyde’s educational HIPAA webinars as well as exclusive discounts for Abyde’s best-in-class HIPAA solution.

“We are elated PECAA leadership has chosen Abyde to be their trusted HIPAA resource,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “This is a responsibility we take very seriously. We are ecstatic for the opportunity to work closely with more of PECAA’s valued members going forward.”

Launched in January of 2017, Abyde is a revolutionary, cloud-based software solution that enables eye care professionals to easily attain and sustain internal HIPAA compliance programs by walking them through the Risk Analysis, ongoing compliance, policy, procedure, and HIPAA training requirements. Abyde’s automated Risk Analysis also meets Meaningful Use, MACRA, and MIPS Protecting Electronic Health Information core measures.

About Abyde:

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit www.abyde.com or call (800) 594-0883.

About PECAA:

PECAA is one of the nation’s leading Doctor Alliance Groups serving 2,700 Independent Eye Care Professionals throughout the United States. PECAA’s mission is to help propel member practices forward through best-in-class business resources. PECAA offers its members customized tools, progressive tactics, business advice, marketing support, education, vendor relationships and peer-to-peer camaraderie to help members attract more patients, improve their bottom line and build a flourishing business.