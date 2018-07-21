HYCON Begins Trading on OKEx
HYCON announces its long-awaited listing on the Hong Kong based OKEx digital asset trading exchangeSEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, July 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HYCON successfully secured its place on OKEx, which consistently ranks in the top three among global exchanges by 24-hour trading volume, thanks to overwhelming community support during a recent public listing vote. HYCON deposits will open at 6 pm Hong Kong Time on July 23rd and trading begins at 4 pm Hong Kong Time on July 24th.
HYCON, which means Hyper-Connected, is an ASIC-resistant, PoW based blockchain that is working towards the implementation of a DAG-based structure to improve on-chain speed and transaction throughput, while also seeking to become the first project to use the SPECTRE consensus algorithm to maintain consensus. After a successful Main Net Launch on June 1st, 2018, the hash rate of the network has quickly grown to over 12 million hashes per second within its first month of operation. Mining pools continue to raise hash power and increase the network’s robustness as trading commences.
HYCON was created by the first-generation blockchain company, Glosfer, and is an open-source project with code publicly available on GitHub. The South Korean company has made significant headway in the country's blockchain industry. Glosfer CEO, Taewon Kim said, "today's listing confirmation marks another accomplishment for the whole company and the development team – we are checking off the goals on our roadmap one by one! I'd like to especially thank all of our earliest supporters as well as our new followers for your continued interest in our exciting project!"
Keep up to date on the latest developments by following HYCON on Glosfer TV.
Glosfer
Glosfer Inc
+82264787000
email us here