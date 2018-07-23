mxHero's New Mail2Cloud Release Expands Enterprise Features

mxHero Inc.

System admin audit and diagnostic tracing provide enterprises with the visibility needed in production deployments of mxHero's award winning Mail2Cloud service

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mxHero, developer of the email to cloud integration technology, Mail2Cloud, follows its recent update of advanced statistics with new enterprise focused audit and tracing capabilities. Both of these services help round out Mail2Cloud as an enterprise class system and are now available to all customers.

Mail2Cloud's new admin audit feature provides critical visibility into all administrative actions taken in the management of the Mail2Cloud service. The new audit service records all activities, from login to rule configuration, modification and deletion.

A new tracing facility affords administrators with a detailed view of Mail2Cloud's actions on an email to email basis. Tracing records the details on if and how a message is acted upon by the system. For example, whether Mail2Cloud moved attachments to targeted cloud storage or classified a message into a particular taxonomy before filing it to a specific folder in the client's cloud account. This valuable insight facilitates system diagnostics, audit insights and benefits the strategic content-focused operation of the platform.

"We're super excited about the new enterprise features of our Mail2Cloud product. These capabilities were developed in partnership with our enterprise customers and partners and are meaningful to our entire global customer base," states Marcelo Marmol, CTO and Co-Founder, mxHero, Inc.

