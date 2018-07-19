VISSION360- The World’s Largest Digital Real Estate Platform Debuts in Nigeria.

Featuring For Sale, Rent, Lease and Commercial Properties Globally By Vission360.com

IKEJA, LAGOS, NIGERIA, July 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vission360.com is a digital real estate advertising and lead generating platform designed to streamline and simplify property search and listing process for direct owner listing and real estate professionals. Our mission is to provide a user-friendly platform where real estate buyers, sellers, agents, brokers, home builders, developers, and mortgage lenders can meet and conduct business in a seamless and effortless manner.

This unique technology platform offers real estate professionals the opportunity to list one property or a portfolio of properties absolutely FREE! But Realtors/Agents may choose from the Gold, Premium or Platinum packages to get quality LEADS and increase the visibility of their properties. Agents and property owners are required to register and fill out key descriptive information about the listed properties.

Vission360.com is already operational in the United States and boasts of huge multiple listing inventories of almost a million properties. It is billed to debut in more than 100 countries in the world, further consolidating Vission360 leadership position as a consumer-focused and cutting-edge digital platform committed to using innovative technology to simplify and automate the front-end operations in the property listing process. Other features offered by Vission360 include segmented market search that allows users to search property listings in their country or other countries and regions of the world from the comfort of their home; a huge inventory of listed properties and a complete database of the local real estate and listing agents who can be contacted by prospective buyers. Other bouquets of service offerings include business sales, apartment listing, commercial real estate and auction homes. According to Mr. Kola Olawoyin, “Vission360 innovative technology platform is an electronic marketplace that brings real estate professionals of all descriptions under one roof where they can conclude deals from start to finish in a seamless and simple way.

More importantly, the launch of Vission360 in Nigeria demonstrates our confidence in the inherent potentials in the Nigerian real estate sector.”

Vission360 allows real estate professionals and property owners to:



• Browse for sale, rent or lease properties in Nigeria and around the world.

• List properties for sale quickly in minutes.

• Manage the entire transaction process as effortlessly as possible.

• Undertake creative searches and lead generation features.

• Obtain relevant data on properties and other details including interior video tours.

Users will not fail to notice the stunning graphics of Vission360.com, its enhanced functionality, vast property inventory, ease of navigation and user-friendliness.

We are open for partnership and barter.

