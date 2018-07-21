Wood4Floors Appointed as Approved London and UK-Wide Retailer for British-Based V4 Wood Floors
Wood4Floors new approved retailer for V4 wood flooring
For over three decades, we have been committed to providing beautiful and versatile collections that stand the test of time. Not to mention, we highly pride ourselves on offering a wide selection of environmentally friendly products at conventional prices. V4 products should fit in nicely with our line since all of which are FSC and PEFC certified. Moreover, the company goes the extra mile to ensure they comply fully with the ETR (Engineered Timber Resources)
V4 Wood Flooring has been transforming homes since 2002. Recognized in the U.K. for their non-toxic and eco-friendly products, the brand draws inspiration from cityscapes and nature to meet the design demands of modern homeowners. Joining our roster are 9 unique collections made from European oak planks, finished by skilled craftsmen using traditional methods. The hand tools used bring character to the floors. They come with a natural protective layer that not only gives the planks more depth but also provides a long-lasting surface.
There is an array of colours and finishes to choose from. We offer a range of gorgeous hues, from light to neutral and lush dark browns. Not only that – customers can also pick from a variety of plank sizes, from extra wide to narrow. Homeowners can also opt to choose between subtler designs or hand-finished products that recreate the feel of solid wood flooring. V4 products allow for versatile installations that can be to all sorts of surfaces, including that of those with underfloor heating systems.
“We hope that this new collection inspires our customers to create a space where they can retreat from the everyday stresses of life, a space that’s not only relaxing but also refined and sophisticated,” Mike Kildea, Owner of Wood4Floors.
Check out our extensive range of selections at South East London showroom and warehouse in Forest Hill SE23 1AH.
V4 floors @ wood4floors London