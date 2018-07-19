Swissbit announces product launches for Flash Memory Summit 2018
Swissbit will launch its latest 3D-NAND-based memory solutions for industrial temperature grades at FMS 2018BRONSCHHOFEN, ST. GALLEN, SWITZERLAND, July 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swissbit AG, a leading manufacturer of industrial-grade flash memory solutions, will be exhibiting its latest memory innovations at the Flash Memory Summit 2018 in Santa Clara, California (August 7-9, 2018). On booth #419 of the Santa Clara Convention Center, Swissbit will launch its latest 3D-NAND-based memory solutions for industrial temperature grades including the PCIe M.2-Module N-10m2 and a new 2.5" SATA SSD. A further key theme will be memory cards with integrated security features. Tom McCormick, Chief Engineer and Technologist, will be presenting his paper on 'Flash and Filesystem Codesign' and will be answering questions about embedded applications at the Expert Chat Session on the Tuesday evening of the show. Swissbit's Engineering Director for embedded products, Grady Lambert, will be holding a talk on 'Security risks in industrial environments'.
For industrial temperature ranges from -40 to 85°C, Swissbit is launching its X-70 SATA 6 Gb/s SSD at the show. The 2.5" SSD with 3D-NAND will be available by the end of the year in version-varieties between 120GB to 1TB. The latest NVMe PCIe M.2 Module N-10m2 will also be introduced at the show ahead of its imminent market-availability. The industrial-grade 3D-NAND-based memory offers optimized power consumption and is especially suited for fanless systems.
Highly secure storage media
With its SD & microSD Memory Cards and USB sticks with integrated secure element, Swissbit offers solutions for embedded systems that require data or communication to be secured through hardware-based authentication- and encryption functions. By combining standard memory media with security features, IIoT applications can be kept secure and up-to-date cryptographically throughout their entire life-cycle.
About Swissbit AG
Swissbit is the largest independent manufacturer of embedded memory and flash storage solutions in Europe. The company was founded in 2001 through a management buy-out of Siemens AG, and has offices in Switzerland, Germany, US, Japan and Taiwan. Its main manufacturing plant in Berlin produces industrial strength flash memory products and memory cards with dedicated features for demanding applications. The Swissbit flash range includes SSDs with SATA interface as mSATA, Slim SATA, CFast™, M.2 and 2.5", CompactFlash, USB flash drives, SD and micro SD memory cards. Swissbit offers products with long-term availability, high reliability and durability and custom optimization for demanding applications in the industrial, automotive and NetCom sectors. With its secure storage solutions, Swissbit addresses the increasing security requirements demanded by industrial, government, defense, medical, NetCom, machine-to-machine communication and finance industry segments. All Swissbit products meet the highest quality standards and the RoHS and REACH directives.
