Brenda Reiss Forgiveness Coaching to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The author Marianne Williamson once said, “Forgiveness is not always easy. At times, it feels more painful than the wound we suffered, to forgive the one that inflicted it. And yet, there is no peace without forgiveness.”

Brenda Reiss is a forgiveness coach, specializing in Radical Forgiveness, a revolutionary five-stage process to heal relationships, let go of anger and blame, and find peace in any situation.

“The secret is that all forgiveness is self-forgiveness,” says Brenda, “but we can't always jump into ourselves first. There's too much shame and guilt. Before jumping into the lion's den—ourselves—let's start outside of ourselves, so we can begin to see what our patterns are.”

Brenda was introduced to Radical Forgiveness following a very challenging divorce.

“I didn't know who I was without this person,” she recalls. “I could not get to that point of forgiveness using the traditional method. I thought you were supposed to forgive and move on. It doesn't work that way.”

It was at this time Brenda found an advertisement for a "forgiveness coach” who showed Brenda the patterns she’d never been shown before, even after years of talk therapy.

“Forgiveness to me is a spiritual and emotional feeling (change to experience),” says Brenda. Radical forgiveness gives us a framework. It gives your mind something to do so your heart can heal. It's a very tangible process because when emotions are too out of control, you can't really do much of anything. We can’t forgive until we’re ready to take responsibility.”

Through this five-stage process, Brenda guides her clients as they explore their feelings, their sadness, their anger, validating the part of us that has been wounded and hurt, and clearing the beliefs about ourselves we associate with this experience.

Then comes the final step: radical forgiveness, where you look at your experience from a different perspective.

“Forgiveness doesn’t mean we condone the behavior,” says Brenda. By being willing to shift our perception about the stories in our lives, we can become curious and ask ourselves questions like: “What can we learn from this? What if this happened for my individual growth and purpose? What if life isn’t happening to me. but happening for me? It opens up this whole world. We no longer have to be the victim, but more importantly, we no longer have to be the judge.”

