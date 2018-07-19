CCP adds Homestyle to its aged care foothold
CCP Technologies Limited (ASX:CT1) (ASX:CT1)ST KILDA, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homestyle Aged Care Services is implementing the CCP Solution across ten residential care homes in the greater Melbourne metropolitan and Geelong areas.
In aged care settings, elderly people are more vulnerable to food safety risks which can have serious consequences. According to the Australian Institute of Food Safety, people’s immune systems tend to grow weaker as they grow older. To underpin food safety, potentially hazardous foods must be kept under temperature control conditions and temperature records must be kept.
Tim Humphries, Chief Executive Officer of Homestyle Aged Care said,
“We are using CCP’s Internet of Things (IoT) solution to deliver an immediate benefit to our food service operations. By implementing this solution, continuous temperature monitoring of refrigeration in our kitchen strengthens food safety straightaway. We’ll also take advantage of built-in analytics to ensure our fridges are performing optimally. This will improve food shelf-life, reduce food waste and support energy efficiency.”
Based on CCP data, 4.9% of refrigerated coolers and freezers in businesses will suffer a complete failure each year. If fridges breakdown in an aged care food service operation, it causes enormous business disruption and can put people’s lives at risk.
CCP continues to build a foothold in the growing Aged Care sector. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, there were 902 organisations providing residential aged care through 2,672 services at 30 June 2017. In addition, there were 1,523 organisations funded to provide home support over 2016/17 through 3,308 services. Substantial food service operations exist to support residential aged care facilities and home support services. CCP estimates the food service temperature monitoring market for the Aged Care sector in Australia to be over 50,000 monitoring points.
According the Clean Energy Corporation Australia, health and aged care facilities are among the most energy-intensive in Australia. Customers in these sectors are set to benefit from the introduction of CCP’s new appliance-level energy monitoring solution.
About CCP Network
CCP Technologies Limited – a listed public company on the Australian Securities Exchange – offers a critical control point management system in Australia and North America, and has an emerging presence in Singapore. Critical control points are the points in a supply chain where a failure of standard operating procedure has potential to cause serious harm to people – and to a business’ reputation and bottom line. Standard critical control points include temperature, energy, environment (e.g. air and water quality, pH, chemicals, noise, acoustics and gases) and movement.
CCP captures data using Smart Tags (sensors) and an advanced Internet of Things (IoT) solution which leverages WiFi and various Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) connectivity options, including NB-IoT and LTE Cat-M1 and Sigfox networks. Data is delivered to the company’s big data cloud platform where it is analysed to deliver business intelligence. Customers access this information through Web and Mobile Dashboards; and receive real-time alerts via SMS, email and push notifications.
The company has recently announced its hand-held temperature probes, power monitoring Smart Tags, shipment monitoring and various other solutions to support businesses with food service operations.
For further information on the CCP Solution, visit: www.ccp-network.com
