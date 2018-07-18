Former Accenture MD - Aqueel Merchant Joins Ahhaa As Chief Growth Officer
Aqueel comes from 22 years of varied industry experience with 16 years in Operations & Executive leadership training credentials & also known for his ability to create and articulate corporate vision and then move teams to embrace it. Aqueel was at Accenture as Managing Director prior to joining Ahhaa.
The synergy between Aqueel and the entire team at Ahhaa was struck from day one right from the time Diane and Ashwin started interacting and envisioning Ahhaa’s growth with him in years to come.
Ahhaa is a mind wellbeing platform that was founded by former Monk - Ashwin Srisailam and a Mom - Diane Bacchus who’s journey has always been about inner growth.
Ahhaa has mind wellbeing content already on 45 global platforms distributed by Sony DADC.
The founders have conducted talks and meditation on global stages such as Harvard Medical School and The United Nations Head Quarters in NYC.
Ahhaa has also partnered with companies like Cambridge University Press and Deloitte & Touché to bring ASAP - Ahhaa Self Awareness Programs to their company's ecosystem.
Ahhaa was chosen to be showcased at Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 where India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other global leaders experienced Ahhaa with the founders.
Ahhaa is based both in New York & Pune. Oscar and Grammy Musician A.R. Rahman initially launched Ahhaa with the founders in 2015.
Aqueel will be primarily focused on the global growth by bringing Ahhaa Mind Well-Being content to corporations thus creating a culture of emotional excellence for one and all.
