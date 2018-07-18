Gulf Management Systems Partners with Tan-Link for Dynamic Software and Payment Processing Solutions
Gulf’s alternative type of payment system capable of saving merchants up to 80-percent in comparison to credit card processing rates to perfectly complement Tan-Link’s customized tanning salon software package.
Clearwater, FL – June 14, 2018 – Gulf Management Systems, Inc., a Florida-based leader in the electronic payment processing industry, has announced a partnership with Tan-Link, LLC, Texas-based manufacturers of a customized tanning salon software solution, with Gulf’s alternative type of payment system capable of saving merchants up to 80-percent in comparison to credit card processing rates set to perfectly compliment Tan-Link’s constantly-evolving software.
“Gulf Management offers merchant solutions to all business types with a personalized and scalable approach,” explains Charles G. Billone, President of Gulf Management Systems. “Since 1992, we have increased productivity and savings for businesses through our technology and payment solutions, and in partnering with a leader like Tan-Link, we can combine our efforts to bring forward-thinking payment solutions to a myriad of industries – including the tanning salon market.”
Not just another tanning salon software solution, Tan-Link is a service-based organization taking enterprise-grade software to new heights. The company offers customized and total solutions to redefine salons’ online presence, website development, marketing profile and outbound communication, text and social media marketing, past due collection services, point-of-sale and credit card processing, as well as consultation to improve and automate clients’ key business processes.
“Technology is the key to our success, and smart solutions have been developed by our engineers to address common issues many tanning salons face,” says Nash, CEO of TIA Salons, LLC, and Tan-Link, LLC. “In the tanning industry, wherein many salons are struggling to make rent and payroll, powerful sales strategies coupled with effective tanning salon software has proven to be an invaluable tool in the growth of my own businesses; indeed, with a partner like Gulf Management Systems, we’re going to prove other business owners can fully manage, operate and grow their companies through dynamic payment software solutions.”
Gulf Management’s primary focus has always been on growing and maintaining the success of its clients’ businesses through its processing and direct deposit services, culled from industry expertise developed over the 25 years the organization has been in business. Because methods for processing payment are in a constant state of evolution, Gulf representatives routinely stress the importance of an experienced electronic payment processor to provide customized and up-to-date solutions that yield the most savings. Irrespective of whether a business is in the guise of a brick-and-mortar shop or e-store, Gulf Management Systems offers companies the industry’s lowest rates and expert processing strategies.
What’s more, in partnering with many leading software providers, Gulf Management offers its clients the best operational and administrative management solutions paired with minimum costs with regard to payment processing. In also offering ACH processing – said to be among the cheapest methods by which to accept payments – Gulf boasts the capability of saving businesses up to 80-percent in processing compared to credit card processes, with ACH processing and eCheck solutions accepting payment directly from a customer’s bank account.
The company also offers a plethora of other premium services in this sector including credit card processing, remote deposit capture, virtual terminals, payment gateways, e-commerce tactics, GMS Online, recurring payments (EFT), direct deposit and a VIP Payment Program.
About Gulf Management Systems
Gulf Management Systems offers merchant solutions to all business types with a personalized and scalable approach. Since 1992, the company has increased productivity and savings for businesses through technology and payment software solutions. As a leading provider of technology-enabled debit card, credit card, ACH, EFT, e-commerce and direct deposit services, Gulf’s expertise and experience with regard to the needs of all types of businesses speaks for itself.
Gulf Management Systems, Inc. is located at 2753 S.R. 580 Suite 212 in Clearwater and can be reached by calling (855) 847-7764 or (800) 947-3156. For more information visit www.GulfManagementSystems.com or email operations@GulfManagementSystems.com.
