Technologist-Turned-Artist Carla Thomson Design Presents Premier Collection of Original Oil Paintings

The Unforgettable Blooms Collection is an Exclusive Collection of Original Floral Themed Oil Paintings and Fine Art Archival Prints for Home and Office Decor

GLOCESTER, RI, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLOCESTER, RI, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2018, /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhode Island artist Carla Thomson is thrilled to reveal the launch of her newest collection of original oil paintings and fine art prints, the Unforgettable Blooms Collection. Recently exhibited at the prestigious Wickford Art festival in Rhode Island, this exclusive collection of original art features fifteen unique oil paintings of colorful flower arrangements. Fine art archival prints of the original works are also included in the collection, reproduced on the client’s choice of canvas or archival quality paper.

The inspiration for the Unforgettable Blooms Collection is the artist’s sincere joy in experiencing each new season. As a gardener and painter, Carla delights in seeing her garden flowers grow and blossom. She finds personal meaning in the imagery of flowers: new starts, children growing, and life developing into a fullness of beauty, worthy of celebration.

The motto of Carla’s art business is, “Surround yourself with beauty.” With her vibrantly colored paintings of single and grouped flowers, the artist brings nature indoors. With floral-themed art as a mainstay of classic home and office décor, the Unforgettable Blooms Collection promises to brighten up any room in the home or office with the colorful splendor of summer flowers.

About the Artist:

In January 2018, after twenty years of working in financial services technology, artist Carla Thomson took a leap of faith and left the corporate world to start her own business. Amidst a corporate restructuring, she saw her chance to live her dream career as an artist - rather than continue dreaming of it.

As a mother of three, Carla felt compelled to follow the advice she had so often given to her own children: “Do what you love.” Motivated by the opportunity to inspire her son, two daughters, and eleven nieces and nephews, Carla chose to pursue the independent path of an artist and self-employed businesswoman.

About her life-changing career choice, Carla says, “I am grateful for the business and tech skills I’ve acquired throughout my career. Unconsciously, I’ve been preparing for this moment for years and to gratify my own internal voice, it’s time I take my own advice and follow my dream. I intend to succeed as an artist and entrepreneur not only for myself but also to be a role model worthy of the children whom I love so dearly.”

The Unforgettable Blooms Collection will be revealed online on August 1, 2018, on the artist’s website at: www.carlathomson.com

