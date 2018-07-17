Haverford Chairman Named a Fellow of the Institute of Directors

Haverford Bermuda Limited

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haverford Bermuda Limited has announced that its Chairman, William Fawcett, has been named a Life Fellow of the Institute of Directors. An induction ceremony held today in Hyderabad, India, was conducted by the Honorable Mr. Shiva Rao (Secretary - Telangana and Andhra Pradesh).

Mr. Fawcett was recognized for his distinguished international business career and service as a corporate director. After serving in the military, Mr. Fawcett qualified as a lawyer in the UK, the US and Bermuda. He worked as a trial lawyer and General Counsel of an NYSE-traded company before transferring to operational roles. He has been involved in several successful start-ups including two, publicly traded firms with initial capitalization in excess of $1 billion USD. In 2012, he co-founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of a European insurance company with an insur-tech emphasis.

His Board experience includes Chairman roles at Haverford Bermuda Limited and St Bernard Assure Limited (Executive Chairman). Additionally, he has served on the boards of a South African reinsurer, a Bermuda segregated cell company, a United Arab Emirates insurance intermediary, a Puerto Rican insurance company and a disabled veteran owned consulting firm in Washington DC; amongst others. Within India, he has served on the boards of an underwriting support subsidiary, a start-up insurance brokerage and a business process outsourcing company. Also in India he served on the boards of both a farm and a dairy intended to encourage local entrepreneurism and to create employment opportunities in under-served areas.

About Haverford Bermuda Limited

Haverford (Bermuda) Limited is a Bermuda Class 3A reinsurance company regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. Haverford Bermuda provides proportional reinsurance for short tail risks and catastrophe reinsurance protection for property, marine and aviation risks around the world. Haverford was founded in 1993 by innovative insurance and reinsurance executive, Mark J. Byrne (1962-2017)

About the Institute of Directors

The Institute of Directors is an independent, non-profit apex association of professional corporate directors. IOD was one of the first to think of enhancing Governance and Sustainability through a constructive engagement, focusing on a principle-based model of corporate governance. Since its inception, the Institute of Directors has promoted International cooperation and awareness on boardroom issues through various international & national conferences, training programmes, and a wide range of publications, books, hand books and its in-house monthly journal - ‘Directors Today’. It has grown to associate with more than 31,000 senior executives representing prominent organisations from both the Private & Public Sectors and Govt. and is now globally regarded as one of the premier organizations for development, training and networking of corporate directors to attain their leadership role.