REPLIKA SOFTWARE INTRODUCES INSTALINK! “CRACKING THE CODE FOR SOCIAL SELLING ON INSTAGRAM”
The retail Industry Social Commerce Solution enabling salespeople and brand ambassadors to sell more effectively online announces breakthrough for InstagramNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Replika Software (www.replikasoftware.com, The retail industry social selling solution who cracked the code for social commerce by powering up influencers, sales associates and brand ambassadors to sell online in a simple and efficient way, announces the launch of Instalink. Replika’s Instalink is the first platform to allow social sellers to organically post clickable, trackable links on any Instagram post.
“I think we can all agree that in 2018, simply waiting for a customer to walk into a brand’s brick and mortar location is not a long-term formula for success. With Replika, we are transforming the brand’s business and the lives of sales associates, by giving them the tools they need to extend their human intelligence into the social and mobile world of today’s consumers. Now, brand ambassadors and influencers can not only inspire and engage directly with online customers but be directly connected to the sales they initiate 24/7”, said Corey Gottlieb, co-founder of Replika.
Replika’s simple to use revenue generating platform can be integrated with a brand’s ecommerce site in minutes. By empowering social sellers to leverage their social media following and generate sales by curating inspiring trackable posts from their brand ecommerce site via email, text and virtually every social media channel, Replika has already proven to be a powerful tool for driving sales in today’s multi-channel environment.
Replika’s Instalink solution for Instagram, developed by the company’s CTO, Ashwin Dayal, is a technology that now allows salespeople, brand ambassadors and influencers to share links to custom carts they curate on behalf of brands. These links are clickable in organic Instagram posts and trackable, which allows brands to draw a direct connection between a post, the person who created it and the corresponding sales on the brand’s e-commerce site. Before Instalink, Influencers were only able to grab items and create links from their Business Facebook Catalog, but they couldn’t track the purchases they inspired on the brand’s site. With Replika’s Instalink, every item in the post is assigned a trackable link for direct attribution to the social seller who created the inspiration. They can even take photos of themselves or others in outfits and tag the products. Customers can see which products are shoppable and are directed to the brand’s site to purchase with a single click. Once the consumer lands on the brand’s site, they are greeted with a customizable overlay, containing all the items curated in the post, a picture of the influencer and an offer to chat for additional selections. Whether the consumer buys what was curated in the post of anything else on the site during the attribution period, (set by the brand) the social seller will receive credit for the sale.
No longer do Influencers have to be compensated purely based on the reach of their posts. Now they can now be recognized for the sales they actually generate, leveling the playing field for influencers of all sizes to participate in performance based influencer marketing (PBIM). Brands can now leverage true word of mouth recommendations at scale from genuine advocates.
“In a connected world, if a retail salesperson is not sharing content on social and driving online sales, they are in danger of becoming irrelevant. For brands and retailers, the new strategy includes arming up their social sellers to become the ultimate omni-channel weapon. This is what we do at Replika ” said Kareen Mallet, co-founder of Replika.
