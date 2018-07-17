Cape Town Google Ranking & Content Marketing Experts Service Announced
Get More Leads & Increase Sales With Content Marketing & Media Outreach From This Google Search ExpertCAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Cloud, a specialist South African content marketing and media distribution firm, has announced that it can help clients to create brand exposure, increase leads and boost sales. It is the fastest growing media distribution company in the world, and prides itself on its high-quality service and helping businesses to hit the first page of Google.
The site explains that Press Cloud helps clients to grow through brand journalism and content marketing online. It offers a range of services to help clients establish themselves as experts in their field, enhance their online presence, and increase Google ranking.
A full list of services is provided on the business website and includes a specialist custom Google ranking service to increase relevant leads. This allows clients to quickly and easily increase their base of paying customers, which allows them to re-invest in their business and grow their profits.
Press Cloud helps businesses to connect and engage with their audience in new ways. It also connects them with relevant leads who are already shopping in their niche and looking for products or services to buy.
In addition to this, clients can boost their online reputation, which has a massive impact on the success of a business. With the omnipresence of social opinion, it’s important to have good reviews, and this is another area where Press Cloud can help.
What’s more, clients are able to get the best media coverage for their products and services. Press Cloud explains that obscurity is the biggest obstacle for the growth of a business, and the expert team works hard to ensure clients are found.
Press Cloud states: “We seek to link customers with service providers. We believe in building mutually prosperous long-term relationships based on loyalty & freedom. We are committed to you because as you grow we grow.”
