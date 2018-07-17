Lead The Charge With The Ultimate Luggage Tray: Rhino-Rack XTray Pro
The Rhino-Rack family has a new addition - The XTray ProDENVER, CO, USA, July 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rhino-Rack family has a new addition - The XTray Pro. It is designed and made as the ultimate versatile tray for the ready explorer, and the perfect assistant for weekly activities. Whether you’re escaping the city, camping out with the kids, taking on the bike trails, hitting the road with a car-load of friends, moving house, or embarking on a shopping expedition, you won’t run out of space with the Rhino-Rack XTray Pro.
Innovative product design is always at the forefront of the Rhino-Rack team’s mind and the XTray Pro is no exception. Balancing function and form perfectly, the quality strong and durable steel 2 piece construction tray has a classic black powder-coated finish to provide a sleek and stylish complement to your vehicle.
Elevating this tray to the next level is the discrete, inbuilt Thru Axle Bike Carriers, making loading and transporting multiple bicycles and other gear fast and easy - meaning, less time packing and more time adventuring!
The XTray Pro comes complete with a universal attachment system to fit Rhino-Rack Vortex and Euro bars and most other crossbar brands. This rugged and ready rack is polished off with a sleek, aerodynamic wind deflector to make your travels quieter and to help deflect insects, dirt and grime from your precious cargo.
This XTray is the perfect versatile, all-rounder secure roof system for full-time off-roaders, weekend warriors and everyday users. With extra storage capacity so that you don’t have to make the dreaded cut to any of your gear. You can take it all with the XTray Pro.
*Load rating 75kg/165lbs
Rhino-Rack XTray Pro MSRP: $429.00
For more information on Rhino-Rack and to view the full product range visit awww.rhinorack.com
Michael Willcocks
Men at Work Communications
+610408236818
email us here