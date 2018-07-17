myStrength Launches One-to-One Coaching, Amplifying the Impact of its Digital Behavioral Health Resources
New Coaching capabilities help empower members to achieve life-improving change
The new Coaching feature complements myStrength’s digital self-care resources by connecting members to a dedicated Coach who encourages positive behavior change and builds a human connection with hands-on encouragement, support and direction. Coaching further enhances and personalizes the myStrength experience by guiding members to the appropriate myStrength resources, augmenting the platform’s sophisticated machine learning algorithms that deliver an individualized, self-driven, HIPAA-compliant experience. Connection to a dedicated myStrength coach is made through digital interaction. Members receive personalized, stigma-free support through asynchronous messaging in myStrength’s web and mobile applications.
“We want to meet people wherever they are in their journey. Our coaches offer guidance through personalized tools to help individuals manage their challenges and achieve their goals, re-gaining a greater level of health and well-being”, said Scott Cousino, myStrength’s CEO. “By integrating Coaching with myStrength’s evidence-based, self-help resources, we continue our advancement of multimodal capabilities, extending behavioral health access to covered members, promoting higher levels of engagement and improving outcomes, while delivering proven value to healthcare payers and providers”.
myStrength’s latest advancement into Coaching follows recent Mindfulness and LGBTQ+ resource expansions, as well as the launch of an entirely new Sleep program offering highly-personalized tools anchored in evidence-based models. To learn more, please visit www.mystrength.com/contact
About myStrength
myStrength, Inc. is a recognized leader in digital behavioral health. myStrength greatly enhances traditional care models, while addressing issues of cost, lack of access, and stigma, to deliver mental health and well-being resources at scale. Our platform targets the most prevalent and costly behavioral health conditions ─ empowering consumers with innovative self-care resources to manage and overcome challenges with depression, anxiety, stress, substance use disorder, chronic pain and sleep. myStrength’s evidence-based resources offer digital interactive exercises, self-care modules and daily wellness inspiration, which is personalized to each member. myStrength collaborates with more than 150 health plans, integrated health systems, EAPs, disease management providers, managed and community behavioral health providers, strategic alliances, ACOs and FQHCs. For more information, please visit http://www.myStrength.com
