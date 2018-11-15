myStrength’s Evidence-Based, Non-Opioid Approach to Chronic Pain Helps Stem Opioid Use by Nearly 50%

The Opioid Crisis: myStrength Offers Hope and Help for Recovery

RCT Preliminary Findings Show Digital Behavioral Healthcare Tools Significantly Reduce Opioid Use

This work is so encouraging. This provides evidence-based support for adding myStrength’s digital behavioral self-care to chronic pain management protocols.” — Dr. Abigail Hirsch, myStrength’s Chief Clinical Officer

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronic pain and subsequent opioid addiction in America remain at epidemic levels. Studies show only about one in five people in need of substance use treatment receive care.1

While much focus is being applied to stemming the flow of opioid-based medications into our healthcare system, few scalable resources are currently available to help the American healthcare consumer understand the appropriate role for such medications – and the breadth of alternative approaches for pain management.

myStrength is proud to introduce expansive new resources to support prevention, treatment and recovery from opioid use disorders (OUDs). This expansion is made in conjunction with groundbreaking preliminary results from a recent Pain Management Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT).

OPIOID USE DISORDER RESOURCES

myStrength’s evidence-based, self-care tools inform individuals about opioid use disorders and the recovery process, and offer robust, alternative strategies to opioids and other substances, including the risks of continued use. The comprehensive Opioid Recovery Program emphasizes science-based, proven treatment options – particularly, medication-assisted treatment (MAT

The 36 diverse new Opioid Recovery activities feature interactive, multi-media, personalized activities that educate individuals about treatment options that promote successful recovery. As part of the expansion, myStrength developed interactive resources featuring peers in recovery, as well as addiction specialists. Relatable, evidence-based content and self-care tools help individuals manage their decisions and understand they are not alone in their journey. Topics include treatment options, why treatment works, what is involved and what to expect, inspiration from others who have succeeded in their recovery, and new recovery skills. The content is applicable to a broad audience, including those who are questioning their opioid use, worried about a loved one or already engaged in treatment.

These new OUD resources are a significant addition to myStrength’s whole-person support, which includes management of existing substance use disorders (SUDs), and comorbid conditions like depression, anxiety, stress, and sleep issues – all of which can amplify substance use challenges and addictive behaviors. Adding myStrength into recovery care models elevates individuals as active partners to their care team in these complicated and highly-personal decisions. myStrength is available 24/7 through payers and providers and can be accessed from any mobile device or computer, even at a public library.

RANDOMIZED CONTROLLED TRIAL (RCT)

The RCT looked at the impact of myStrength, a digital behavioral health platform for chronic pain management, as well as depression, anxiety, insomnia, stress and substance use disorders (among other conditions), compared to treatment as usual. Trial participants with chronic pain were assessed at baseline, 14 days, four weeks, and eight weeks. Intervention condition participants were re-assessed at six months. Control participants were offered the program at eight weeks and re-assessed one month later.

Pain functioning was assessed with the Global Pain Scale (GPS). Need for medication was assessed with an average of a need for medication question on the GPS and the Opioid Misuse Scale.

The RCT results were accepted for presentation at ISPOR Europe 2018 in Barcelona, Spain, November 10-14.

PRELIMINARY RCT RESULTS

Short-term results from the Active Participant Group had significantly lower GPS (better functioning) than other groups at 14 days and four weeks. Active participants also indicated less need for medication at 14 days and four weeks. Statistical modeling indicates that active participants reduced their self-reported need for medication and problematic opioid use by nearly 50% as compared to controls.

“The myStrength platform helps people learn tools to improve their pain functioning, and also results in less reported medication usage and dependence,” said Dr. Abigail Hirsch, myStrength’s Chief Clinical Officer. “This work is so encouraging. We desperately need highly scalable options to bring quality behavioral health resources to primary care, emergency departments and other settings on the front lines of treating chronic pain and managing downstream impacts of opioids and other substances. This provides evidence-based support for adding myStrength’s digital behavioral self-care to chronic pain management protocols.”

