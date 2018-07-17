BROXTON CAPITAL Expands Distribution by Partnering with SMArtX Advisory Solutions
Broxton Capital Advisors expanded its distribution network to include SMArtX Advisory SolutionsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 17th, 2018
BROXTON CAPITAL Expands Distribution by Partnering with SMArtX Advisory Solutions
WESTWOOD VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 17th, 2018 – Westwood Village, CA: Broxton Capital Advisors, LLC (“Broxton”), today expanded its distribution network to include SMArtX Advisory Solutions, a leading financial technology and Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP). SMArtX is the first UMA/SMA platform providing advisors access to institutional quality managers offering traditional, alternative, and passive index investment strategies, as well as individual securities, mutual funds, and ETFs, in a single brokerage account.
“We are very pleased to partner with SMArtX, which we believe is leading the TAMP industry trend towards greater choice and flexibility, increased transparency and lower costs. We want to make accessing our portfolios, and combining them with other asset classes and strategies, as easy and flexible as possible. We believe in the architecture, the people and the value proposition”, says Dave O’Rourke, Broxton Managing Director and Head of Distribution.
The Primary Broxton Strategy, a GIPS-compliant and independently audited composite, is a deep value, high conviction strategy that is number one in its cohort since inception in 2006, according to Morningstar. “Our thesis is a simple one,” says Byron Stead, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Broxton. “We do our homework, we read the K’s and Q’s. While others are passively buying into markets at historically high valuations, we look for Low Risk, Attractive Return (LRAR) opportunities. SMArtX is a brilliant division of labor for us, allowing us to focus on what we do best in a very streamlined and low-cost way.”
As advisors increase their reliance on technology to support the evolving relationship between advisors and investors, SMArtX delivers an integrated technology solution to drive productivity gains, grow independent channels, and facilitate the transition from commission-based to fee-based accounts.
About Broxton Capital www.broxtoncapital.com
Allen Cooke and Byron Stead founded Broxton Capital Advisors in 2005. Broxton are disciplined value investors pursuing a repeatable and durable investing process. They seek under-appreciated assets with strong fundamentals and extraordinary opportunities that differ from the crowd. They are passionate about value investing. An independently audited track record is available for interested advisors and investors.
Mr. Cooke has over twenty-five years of experience serving institutional and individual clients. Prior to BCA, he was head of Fixed Income Research and Trading for Western International Securities. He has researched and correctly forecast a number of economic situations involving companies, markets and industries. He has a B.A. from the University of Arizona.
Byron Stead has over twenty years of experience serving institutional and individual investors. As a bond trader his clients included some of the most well-known companies in the mutual fund and hedge fund industries. A veteran of Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch in London, Mr. Stead uses his background in macro-economics and mathematics to navigate ever-changing economic environments. He has a B.A. in Financial Economics and Mathematics from the University of Michigan.
About SMArtX Advisory Solutions (www.smartxadvisory.com)
SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also uses its proprietary trading and managed accounts technology to power SMArtX (www.smartx.us), SS&C Advent’s integrated unified managed account solution.
Contact Information
Broxton Capital Advisors
1063 Gayley Avenue, 2nd Floor
Los Angeles, CA 90024
310-208-2151
info@broxtoncapital.com
dave@broxtoncapital.com
www.broxtoncapital.com
SMArtX Advisory Solutions
105 South Narcissus Avenue, Suite 701
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
561.578.4439
sales@smartxadvisory.com
www.smartxadvisory.com
Dave O'Rourke
Broxton Capital Advisors
310-208-2151
email us here