MAJOR TREND BACK TO TRAVEL COMPANIES RUN BY PEOPLE AND NOT MACHINES

High end Luxury Travel sees trend back to more traditional expert service and away from online booking engines

It is about creating a dream and then making that dream a reality” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, USA, July 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to high-end luxury travel, there is a major trend which is moving away from online travel agents and back to a more traditional, personalized and bespoke service.

Research by, one of the world’s leading travel companies Exceptional Villas has shown that their discerning clients no longer wish to have an anonymous experience. They prefer to speak to an expert and make an informed decision on the best places to go, the best accommodation to choose and the best experiences to participate in when they reach their vacation destination.

It is very important for high net worth clients to receive professional and unbiased advice. A vacation is not just about the initial booking of a villa or hotel but also about the total experience. Companies that can provide a full-service complimentary concierge as part of their service are winning out.

Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas said, “It is about creating a dream and then making that dream a reality” We live in a very busy world where time has never been more precious. It is essential that clients use their treasured vacation time properly and that they have the best experience possible.

Choosing a travel company that are total experts in the area and country you wish to visit is essential.

So, what are the most important criteria when selecting your travel company?

1) The travel professionals have personally been to the destinations they are promoting and suggesting

2) They offer unbiased advice and can compare and contrast different options

3) They have excellent content on their website so that clients can do their own research in their own time

4) They offer a complimentary and professional concierge service

5) They offer the best price guarantee

6) They have excellent reviews and testimonials from previous clients

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a European based vacation Rental Company with clients and destinations all over the world. They have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This includes matching the perfect villa for each of their clients and also providing a full and complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and are filled with a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer.

