Gulf Management Systems Partners with Plug’n Pay Technologies to Offer ACH Payment Processing
Gulf Management Systems ACH Payment Processing is now available though Plug'N Pay's payment gateway, offering businesses a robust payment gateway & API.
Clearwater, FL – July 16, 2018 – Gulf Management Systems, Inc., a Florida-based entity that regularly increases productivity and savings for businesses through premium technology and payment processing solutions, has announced a partnership with Plug’n Pay Technologies, one of the pioneers of the internet payment sector, to offer a comprehensive ACH payment approach. Through the partnership, Gulf Management Systems’ ACH processing will be implemented into the Plug’n Pay payment gateway, allowing Gulf’s current and future clients to be better served.
“Boasting a scalable and personalized approach, Gulf Management offers businesses of all types a myriad of merchant solutions for Credit Card Processing, and specializes in ACH Payment Processing,” explains Charles G. Billone, President of Gulf Management Systems. “Since 1992, we have increased productivity and savings for businesses through our technology and payment processing solutions, and in partnering with a leader like Plug’n Pay, we can combine our efforts to make it easy for both online and brick-and-mortar retailers to gain a competitive edge.”
Since 1996, more than 80,000 merchants have trusted Plug’n Pay to manage their internet transactions and maximize online and point-of-sale profits, reduce the risk of fraud and build customer loyalty through bleeding-edge premium products and services.
“Our seamless ‘plug-in’ technology allows merchants to accept and manage both credit card and electronic check payments in a secure environment,” says David Price, President of Plug’n Pay. “While all of our products are simple to use, fast to integrate and highly cost-effective, partnering with Gulf Management Systems will undoubtedly take their capabilities to dizzying new heights.”
As a US-based financial network used for electronic payments and money transfers, ACH – Automated Clearing House – and its payment volume is reported to be ever-growing, with the ACH network has processed more than 25 billion electronic payments just a couple of years ago to total $43 trillion. For businesses, which are the “bread and butter” clients for organizations such as Gulf Management Systems, ACH payments are a popular alternative to paper check and credit card payments; because they are electronic, ACH payments through an ACH payment processing gateway API are faster and more reliable than checks, thus helping to automate and streamline accounting.
Gulf Management Systems is a leading provider of technology-enabled debit card, credit card, ACH, EFT, e-commerce and direct deposit services, exuding the expertise and experience modern day businesses demand.
GMS, Inc. is located at 2753 S.R. 580 Suite 212 in Clearwater and can be reached by calling (855) 847-7764 or (800) 947-3156. For more information about ACH payment gateway protocols and more, visit www.GulfManagementSystems.com or email sales@GulfManagementSystems.com.
John Toston
Gulf Management Systems
727-669-7644
email us here