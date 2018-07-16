VIZpin Names Wendi Grinnell as Vice President

New role focuses on enhancing VIZpin’s strategic direction and driving additional growth and profitability

Wendi’s extensive industry experience in customer-focused technology solutions and technical marketing make her a natural fit for the important role of Vice President.” — Paul Bodell, President & CEO

LANCASTER, PA, USA, July 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIZpin, designer and manufacturer of the VIZpin smartphone-based, Bluetooth enabled access entry system, has announced the appointment of Wendi Grinnell to the newly-created position of Vice President, effective immediately.

Grinnell, of Elizabethtown, is a graduate of Rutgers University and has 20 years of marketing and sales leadership experience. She joined VIZpin in January 2017 in the role of marketing director.

According to VIZpin President and CEO Paul Bodell, the role of Vice President was added to the company’s organization to support VIZpin’s rapid growth and market expansion. He notes, “Wendi’s extensive industry experience in customer-focused technology solutions and technical marketing make her a natural fit for the important role of Vice President. Her contributions as marketing director have been invaluable, and we are eager for her to apply her innovative thinking and vision in her new, expanded role to continue enhancing VIZpin’s strategic direction and driving additional growth and profitability.”

As Vice President, Grinnell will work closely with Bodell to determine VIZpin’s overall business strategy. She will have an integral role in the development and execution of the company’s growth strategy to achieve strategic business objectives, including leading sales and marketing efforts and team members to secure new business and expand existing business.

Grinnell comments, “Since joining VIZpin, it has been exciting to see such a dramatic shift in the industry with the adoption of smartphone access control. There are many new opportunities to explore, and as Vice President, I am looking forward to helping to create and execute new strategies to continue to expand our brand and grow the business.”