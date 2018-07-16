Ayurvedic Practitioner Ceci Kramer to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellness is not the absence of disease; it’s a state of balance. But when it comes to prevention and optimizing our health, traditional healthcare doesn’t offer many tools. What are the aspects of our lifestyle, our diet that contribute to a lack of balance. What can we change naturally to restore balance?

Ceci Kramer is an advanced Ayurvedic practitioner. Ayurveda is a traditional East Indian medicine, estimated to be over 5,000 years old, transmitted through the oral tradition for even longer than that.

“Where Western medicine treats illness and symptoms, Ayurvedic practices prevent you from getting sick in the first place,” says Kramer.

Ayurveda is one of the three sister sciences: Yoga, the physical and spiritual aspect; Jyotisha, the Indian form of astrology; Ayurveda is the medicinal part of the sister sciences which they use to base their theory of health on. Ayruveda drawing on different herbs to create different medicines for different ailments or problems.

“It's more holistic and more preventative,” says Kramer. “I'm not a person who thinks Ayurveda is the end-all, be-all, cure-all. For cancer or serious chronic illnesses like cancer, Ayurveda may not be able to cure you, but for someone who doesn't have cancer yet but may have a family history of cancer or other high-risk factors, there are certainly tools Ayurveda can employ to prevent you from going down that path.”

Kramer says helping people through Ayurveda is part of who she is.

“I've had a lot of my own health struggles, specifically things that were very difficult for Western medicine to diagnose and treat, which is often the case with people who come to Ayurveda: they can't find answers in Western medicine,” says Kramer.

The most common form of treatment would be probably herbal formulations to help a person's immune system fight illness without side effects or chemicals. These formulations can be teas, tinctures, oils, and herbal powder formulas. By focusing on lifestyle, diet and the herbal medications, Ceci can offer a well-rounded treatment plan for anyone looking to change the way they're living and re-balance themselves.

According to Kramer, integrating the western and eastern traditions of medicine would be the ideal and there are more and more physicians who see the validity of preventative medicine and the value of what Ayurveda has to offer.

“People often say, ‘That's the most time anyone has spent listening to me about my health concerns,” says Kramer. They cry. They can't believe that somebody actually cares. When you see that gratitude, it definitely fuels the fire of wanting to continue offering this to people. It's powerful.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Ceci Kramer in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on July 18th at 3pm EDT and with Jim Masters on July 25th at 3pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio. If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more info about Ceci Kramer, visit www.CeciKramer.com