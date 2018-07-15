Medicare books like "Medicare Made Clear" help people turning 65 or retiring answer questions through Medicare sign up.

#1 Medicare Online resource Center Medicare On Video's Book Cover "Medicare Made Clear"

TREASURE ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Press Release For New Book. Good Medicare books help many people. If you are turning 65 or retiring this book about Medicare will help you.FOR RELEASE July 15, 2018Media Contact: Keith Armbrecht, 1-877-88KEITH (8778853484)Download " Medicare Made Clear This Book Answers Many Common Questions About MedicareMedicare on Video’s Keith Armbrecht launches Medicare Made Clear. The new book features everything that a person who is turning 65 or retiring needs answered about "my Medicare" in a clear and concise step-by-step process.Most people ages 65 and over are covered by the federal health insurance program called Medicare. (A younger person can be covered if he or she is disabled or has permanent kidney failure also known as End-Stage Renal Disease.) In fact, over 40 million Americans are on the program, making it a crucial healthcare benefit. As a beneficiary, persons covered under Medicare get most of their health care included. However, as the book explains, not everything is covered.Without medicare books such as Medicare Made Clear, individuals are forced to work through bulky and sometimes complicated explanations of Medicare and how it is enforced. However, Armbrecht takes an individual step-by-step through a thorough explanation of Medicare and who is eligible. He explains what medical conditions and situations are covered and what is not covered, as well as demystifying Medicare’s prescription drug program.Many people are unaware that there are two ways to receive Medicare benefits. Ambrecht explains the traditional Original Medicare, one that more people are familiar, and the more recent Medicare Advantage Plan and goes over the pros and cons of each.A favorite question regarding Medicare is when a person should apply. People will ask, "Can I apply for my Medicare at any time, whenever I choose? The answer is “No.” An individual should sign-up for Medicare three months before their 65th birthday even if the person is not ready to receive the benefits, and Ambrecht explains why this is important.One of the most confusing things about Medicare is its four parts Part A, Part B, Part C and Part D. Under the Original Medicare Plan, the traditional option, Parts A and B are categorized. Part C falls under the Medicare Advantage Plan. Part D covers prescription drugs. Ambrecht thoroughly reviews each part of Medicare, including every major and minor point. Part A represents hospital insurance, and individuals need to be aware that this portion of Medicare is typically premium-free. Part B is medical insurance for things like doctors’ office visits, X-rays, blood tests, etc. This part of Medicare involves a monthly premium. Then there’s Medicare Advantage or Part C of Medicare. Going with this part of Medicare is optional as long as you have Part A and Part B. Finally, there’s Part D, which is the prescription drug coverage. Every aspect of these various parts is made clear in Medicare Made Clear.Understanding Medicare and how it works is just part of it. Most people are concerned about how much the coverage cost. In Medicare Made Clear, the costs are reviewed. Ambrecht makes it clear that although a person can get excellent coverage under Medicare, not everything is covered. Out-of-pocket expenses exist in a Medicare health care plan and they include:1. A premium is a monthly amount that a Medicare eligible person pays to benefit from the program. Ambrecht explains that this cost is typically out-of-pocket, but some people who qualify for Medicaid (a state and federal program for those with low incomes) may get help paying for premiums.2. A deductible is a standard fee seen in many different healthcare programs and Medicare is no exception. A person pays a yearly amount out-of-pocket before the Medicare benefits kick in, although some plans don’t have deductibles.3. Some Medicare recipients are required to pay a copayment. This is a sharing of the healthcare cost and can typically be found in Medicare Advantage and the Part D plan.4. For the Medicare Part B section of Medicare, a coinsurance is sometimes implemented. This is a percentage of the costs rather than a flat fee.5. Limited Maximum Not a part of original Medicare, this expenditure provides a yearly limit on your out-of-pocket expenses.One of the most significant parts of Medicare Made Clear is the additional material on Original Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage Plus including explaining the Health Maintenance Organizations (HMO), Preferred Provider Organizations (PPO), Private Fee-For-Service (PFFS), and the other types of Medicare Advantage Plans. In addition, Ambrecht explains Medigap, otherwise known as Medicare Supplement Insurance, and how it works with Medicare. As well as diving into further information about Medicare Plan D.Finally, every year Medicare tweaks its program with information that every beneficiary needs to know. Medicare Made Clear goes over updates and changes for 2018 and makes it clear as to what a person needs to do to take advantage of the program’s policies and updated policies. There’s no need to find these updates with any other source.How does one sign up for Medicare? In addition to individuals being guided through the Medicare process and its various plans step-by-step, a complete explanation is given as to how to sign up for Medicare and what exactly should be done to obtain the coverage.After an individual has reviewed Medicare Made Clear, he or she will have all the information they need to know about Medicare and all of its factions.

