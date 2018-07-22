Law Firm Marketing 101: Lawyers Need Blogs for Their Marketing Plans

Mary Ann Fasanella, CEO of Advisory Concept Evolvers, tells you why lawyers need blogs as part of their marketing plan.

Blogs are incredibly beneficial to law firms in terms of marketing and should be standard as part of their marketing plan.” — Mary Ann Fasanella, CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 22, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawyers Need Blogs for Their Marketing Plans

Ever since blogs came on the scene, they have become a popular way to showcase a person’s expertise and interests. Soon it wasn’t just crafters who were blogging; businesses where adding blog feeds to their websites.

However, they were misusing their blogs. Instead of creating a valuable opinion or explaining a new trend, people were using blogs to repeat their services and/or products just to have more content.

Blogging has become a big industry, with numerous resources out there on how to create a blog and make money with it (e.g., ads).

Blogs are targeted content. They are expected to be part of a website and are one of the many great legal marketing ideas. There are many reasons why lawyers should add blogs to their content marketing plans.



Reasons for Having a Blog Page

1. A Conversation Starter. When you give your opinion, it starts a conversation. All leads start with a conversation, whether electronic (email, chat or contact form) or in-person (consultation or networking). Potential clients can check out your blog on your website or via RSS. By subscribing by RSS, they will be alerted when new content is posted.

Content marketing is very important to a website. It shows just how authentic your content is and its quality. No one wants to read content that isn’t interesting, personal or helpful. This means that when marketing your law firm, you need to seriously consider content marketing strategies, and focus those strategies on providing direct answers to questions potential clients may have.



2. An Educational Tool. The best way for people to remember your law firm’s name is to help them without making contact. What I mean by this is to make your blog educational. Give some tips on a problem they may be facing (e.g., bankruptcy).

For example, a blog topic can be the most asked legal questions and answers. The more topics you have, the more people you can help.

This will create an atmosphere where prospective clients will feel comfortable enough to want to contact you for a consultation. Also, instead of creating a long email, you can insert a link to one of your blogs to save time and to showcase your expertise on the issue.

3. Saves Money. Instead of hiring a PR firm or social media specialist, you can simply post a blog. This gives you the opportunity to broadcast your opinion and to create a following.

Your blogs can also be shared, which can create leads. You can even use Twitter or Instagram to promote your latest blog.

4. Creates Followers. If you post your blog daily or weekly, you are creating a following because people will want to see what you have posted – fresh content. Remember, it’s important to be consistent with posting content.

5. Creates Traffic to Your Website. When you create content, you will naturally use keywords to describe your business and industry. This is search engine optimization (SEO). SEO is how your website gets found quickly on the Internet.

The goal is to get listed on page one of Google. This does not happen overnight. No one can guarantee this or for how long, since Google is the boss.

Google is constantly changing its algorithms to be smarter at categorizing websites (and finding those using black hat SEO tricks). You can also use phrases (long-tail keywords) or enter a question to narrow down the search. SEO legal is designed to attract people to your website based on the legal problem they searched for.

Before contacting a lawyer, people will research their problem and see who is the leading expert on it. Your blog (and website) will not only tell them what they will need to know about their legal issue, but they’ll also get a feel for your firm and its staff. It’s not just about the content; the design and navigation can also be turn-offs for visitors.

Blogs in Law Firm Marketing

Blogs are the key to letting people know you are on top of the latest legal issues and they help build strong SEO. At ACE, we know how important blogs are to lawyer marketing. They are just one piece of the marketing pie, along with legal research, web design and advertising.

Blogs are also considered to be proactive marketing because you are constantly creating blogs on topics; one of which will be a person’s legal problem. By discussing a legal issue, you are reducing the anxiety one has towards it. You are letting the reader know that he or she is not alone and that others have been in the same situation with positive results.



Get in Touch With Us Today!

Advisory Concept Evolvers offers innovative legal marketing services to build your client book. We have the experience and track record to make your law firm more profitable, efficient and relevant. Call or email us today!

Readers of this information also read:

Law Firm Content Marketing: (https://www.lawfirmmarketingcompany.com/content-marketing)

Trends: https://www.lawfirmmarketingcompany.com/here-are-the-top-8-content-marketing-trends-you-should-follow)