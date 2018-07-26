New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges a Nursing Home Manager in New Jersey to Call About Rewards If Their Facility Is Understaffed But billing Medicare As If They Are Fully Staffed

If a MD or healthcare worker in New Jersey knows of a multi-million-dollar scheme to overbill Medicare please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 ” — New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center, "We are urging a staff member or manager at a nursing home anywhere in the New Jersey to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if Medicare is being overbilled for insufficient staff to care for the patients. This practice is called short-staffing and it happens in nursing homes in New Jersey and nationwide. Frequently nursing homes involved in short staffing also bill Medicare for medical procedures that never took place. If you have proof your employer-nursing home in New Jersey is significantly involved in these types of practices-there can significant rewards for this type of information as we would like to discuss anytime." http://NewJersey.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

On November 16th, 2017 the Department of Justice announced a $1,250,000 settlement from the operator of a nursing home in Mississippi based nursing home for providing effectively worthless services to residents. While the whistleblower reward has not yet been announced it is expected to be at least $150,000.



The New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center would like to hear from the following types of healthcare whistleblowers in New Jersey if they possess proof of the following:

* A short-staffed nursing home in New Jersey is billing Medicare as if they are fully staffed.

* A hospice provider in New Jersey is billing Medicare for end of life medical treatment for people who are not dying.

* Drug company representatives in New Jersey are bribing medical doctors with the intent---the physician will over prescribe pharmaceutical products.

* A Hospital in New Jersey is admitting Medicare patients through their ER for expensive medical testing that should have never happened.

* A blood testing company or imaging center in New Jersey is bribing physicians for unwarranted expensive medical tests.



According to the New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center, "We want a potential whistleblower who calls us to understand their information could result in a significant whistleblower reward-provided it is well documented, and the wrongdoing is easy to prove. If a MD or healthcare worker in New Jersey knows of a multi-million-dollar scheme to overbill Medicare please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 about what the reward potential could be for their information. Please don't sit on a potentially winning lotto ticket without ever know what it might have been worth." http://NewJersey.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. The New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about significant Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multi-million-dollar state or federal tax evasion, or a New Jersey based company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.”



Unlike any group in the United States the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information a possible whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing in New Jersey can contact the Whistleblower Center anytime at 866-714-6466 or contact them via their website at http://NewJersey.CorporateWhistleBlower.Com

For attribution please refer to the November 2017 United States Department of Justice press release regarding this matter. https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/mississippi-skilled-nursing-facility-related-companies-and-executives-agree-pay-125-million