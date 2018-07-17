Telnyx Completes Worldwide Communication Network

CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telnyx—the world’s first self-serve, full-stack communications platform—announced today the opening of a network point-of-presence (PoP) in Singapore. With the addition of this latest PoP, the Telnyx communication network now circumnavigates the globe.

The Singapore PoP is the ninth in the voice and messaging platform’s international facilities-based communications infrastructure and the first in Asia. With the expansion of their MPLS fiber backbone to Singapore, the company next begins work networking the Australian and Latin American continents with PoPs in Sydney and Miami.

The Telnyx communications network pulls calls off the public internet and routes over private connectivity—ensuring the very best quality and reliability by minimizing latency and network hops. The network consists of 55,000 meters of private fiber spread across North America, Europe, and now Asia. The network transmits data around the world in 300ms.

“Each point-of-presence contains all the physical computing and routing infrastructure required to maintain an intelligent, low-latency communications network,” Jason Craft, Senior Network Engineer, said. “It can take as long as 18 hours to fully assemble, but with Singapore in place, all of Asia is now open to Telnyx clients.”

With a truly global infrastructure now in place along with access to local, national and toll-free numbers in more than 60 countries, Telnyx offers the ideal solution for internationalizing voice applications.

About Telnyx

Telnyx delivers voice, messaging and more for applications and next-generation communications companies. Telnyx is a communications platform and partner that provides global carrier-grade services. Telnyx maintains an international, private IP network and grants its customers unprecedented control over their communications through its innovative portal and RESTful API.

Telnyx products include voice (elastic SIP trunking, global number search and telephony data), programmatic messaging, embedded communications (WebRTC) and automated networking. Customers provision services a la carte and pay by usage for scalable, on-demand communications.

Every Telnyx customer has access to 24/7 engineering support and dedicated customer success teams, and Telnyx continues to offer complimentary enterprise services like configuration management, enterprise security and fraud detection.