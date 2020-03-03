Rental Cars UAE Announces Partnership with Thrifty

Thrifty and RentalCarsUAE.com are proud to announce their new partnership to become the largest suppliers of rental cars in the entire UAE

DUBAI, UAE, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The partnership between Rental Cars UAE and Thrifty results in more than 12,000 vehicles being available to rent by users on a daily, monthly and even long-term basis. This announcement was released by Mr. Rahul Singh (MD Thrifty). With more options and a higher level of customer service, drivers can turn to these companies for all their rental vehicle needs.

“When it comes time to Rent a Car we understand that consumers want the most options and the best prices,” Arif Hussain, spokesperson for Rental Cars UAE explains. “Our partnership with Thrifty puts both companies in the position to serve more customers than ever before and ensure they have the vehicle options they want and need. We hope this will be a profitable partnership for both businesses.”

When it is time to utilizing a Car Rental Dubai service, having options is essential. While most people will know what they need when renting a vehicle, they also want options. Some may prefer to drive a truck, while others want a hatchback or sedan. With the new partnership, drivers can request the vehicle they need, and now have confidence it will be available due to the thousands of vehicles now offered thanks to the partnership.

“We encourage anyone traveling to Dubai, or anywhere in the UAE to connect with us via social media to ensure you always have the latest information about our company,” continued Hussain. “We also post deals and discounts on Instagram, Facebook, Google Plus and LinkedIn on a regular basis. If you need a rental car and want a great deal, you can count on us to deliver.”

Additional information about Rental Cars UAE can be found by taking the time to visit the company’s website or the aforementioned social media platforms.

ABOUT RENTAL CARS UAE

Rent a car Dubai, Rental Cars UAE offers an online portal connecting individuals with the vehicles they want for a price they can afford. This company is known for offering the most affordable prices available in the region. The simple online interface also makes the entire process hassle-free, which is something most people appreciate due to their busy lives and many obligations.

