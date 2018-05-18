Cheese Market 2018 Global Key Players, Trend, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2023

Cheese Market Analysis 2018 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2023

Increasing demand for high-protein dairy products is facilitating the growth of global cheese market in the global platform. Some of the commonly consumed variety include mozzarella, cheddar, feta, blue cheese and others. Cheese varieties are segregated based on the processing techniques and ageing period. Owing to the high production and consumption of cheese in major European countries, Europe dominates the cheese market with a major share in the global market.

Diverse applications of cheese and a wide variety available throughout the globe are major drivers of the cheese market. Product promotions and strong performance of the retail sector also have a positive impact on the growth of this market. Product innovation resulting in new product development and broad pricing band attract mass consumers’ attention towards the product offerings.

As per analysis, Europe had been dominting the global cheese market with a share of 57.11% in 2017 followed by North America. Europe is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific and RoW are projected to witness a moderate growth rate during the assessment period.

Cheese market, by source has been segmented into goat milk, sheep milk, whole cow milk, skimmed cow milk, buffalo milk, others. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into fresh, aged-fresh, soft white, semi-soft, hard, flavored, others. On the basis of product-type, the market is segmented as cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan, American, blue, others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as cheese processing, cheese spreads, cheese dips, fast food snacks, alcohol accompaniments, bakery foods, processed foods, savory snacks, and others.

The leading players in the global cheese market are Land O'Lakes, Inc. (U.S.), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Lactosan A/S (Denmark), Arla Foods (Denmark), Aarkay Food Products Ltd (India). Dairiconcepts L.P. (U.S.), Kanegrade Limited (U.K.), The Kraft Heinz Co. (U.S.), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands), and Dairy Farmers of America Inc. (U.S.) are among others.

Cheese manufacturers

Bakery Industry

Fast Foods manufacturing industry

Cheese processing industries

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

The global cheese market is projected to reach 29,398.75 kilo tons by 2023 of 3.90%.

Whole cow milk continues to dominate the cheese source segment with more than 65% market share.

Fresh cheese will continue to dominate the cheese market with more than 20% market share; projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.01% by 2023.

Cheddar cheese will dominate the cheese product-types holding a major share in the cheese market; expanding at a CAGR of 5.40%.

Application of cheese in fast food snacks will hold a major share; will witness a growth rate of 4.73%.

As per MRFR analysis, the global cheese market is expected to reach 29,398.8 kilo tons by the end of the year 2023 at a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period. Europe is projected to dominate with a market share of 57.11% in 2017. Additionally, Europe is also anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

