Automotive Head Restraints Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Automotive head restraints form an integral part of automotive seating. They provide support to the head and neck and can either be integrated into the seat or attached to it. They are offered as safety features in vehicles as they help

in limiting the rearward movement of the occupant's head relative to the torso, thereby mitigating whiplash injury.

The analysts forecast the global automotive head restraints market to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive head restraints market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Automotive Head Restraints Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Continental

• Magna International

• Faurecia

• Lear Corporation

• GRAMMER

• DURA Automotive*

• Adient

Market driver

• Increasing global automobile sales driving the demand for automotive head restraints

Market challenge

• Technical malfunctions in AHRs leading to vehicle recalls

Market trend

• Development of sophisticated automotive head restraints

