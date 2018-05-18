Connectwerks.Com a virtual company and the world’s first private cloud for virtual mentoring and networking was privately acquired.

Connectwerks.Com Privately Acquired For An Undisclosed Million Dollar Price Tag!

--SILICON VALLEY, CA (TECH BUSINESS WIRE) Year 2018— Press Release SVP of Marketing Officer II, Timothy Raines.

Connectwerks.Com a virtual company and the world’s first private cloud for virtual mentoring and networking was privately acquired for a $$ Double-Digit Million Dollar price tag! In a time when digitization of processes and actions are more prevalent than ever Connectwerks.Com is poised to be the add-on feature that enhance any SaaS company’s current product solution very much like the LinkedIn and Lynda.Com merger. Although, there are certain key IP (Intellectual Property) feature components that are still owned by former Connectwerks co-founders and former principals in the company, Connectwerks.Com will remain a very strong acquisition integration with any SaaS company that has CRM, HCM, SCM, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning as core product solutions.

Connectwerks.Com inspire Gen Z, Gen X, and Millennials to align their academics to their career pathway and subsequently is where talent, opportunity, and ambition drive life-transitions. The Connectwerks brand has provided more than 1.2 million users worldwide access to virtual mentorship, career building skills, onboard career pathway, and career aspiration alignment. Individuals, corporations, agencies, students, and organizations join www.Connectwerks.Com to be a part of an inspirational movement! Simply put, “We provide the software that run your inspiration”.

