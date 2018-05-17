ALEXA’S BOTANICALS LAUNCHES RAINFOREST NATURAL PRODUCTS LINE
Products Combine Phytocannabinoids With Botanical Ingredients Found In The Amazonian RainforestGLENDALE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexa’s Botanicals, creator of a growing family of phytoCannaBinoiD™-centric products, today announced the launch of Rainforest Natural Products, a new brand that combines naturally-derived ingredients found in the Amazonian rainforest with the power of phytocannabinoids, to create products that pamper the skin and care for the body, without harsh chemicals or side effects.
The Amazonian rainforest is the largest and most bio-diverse expanse of tropical rainforest in the world. The plants, fruits, nuts, herbs and berries found there have some of the most powerful analgesic, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties available, and it is the source for one-fourth of today's medicines as well as many of the world’s most effective beauty ingredients.
The Healing Stick Balm is infused with horsetail, lemongrass, cacao butter, and phytocannabinoids; natural analgesics and anti-inflammatories that readily absorb into the skin to relieve the pain and inflammation of joints, muscles and tendons associated with injuries, overuse and arthritis. The Healing Balm’s moisturizing properties also work to nourish and relieve minor skin irritations associated with many chronic skin conditions.
The Healing Stick is sold in 0.75 ounce and 2.0 ounce sizes, and is applied directly at the site of pain or inflammation.
Luxury Elixir combines Cacay oil and phytocannabinoids to defend and repair delicate skin from the damage associated with exposure to harsh environmental factors. Together, these compounds moisturize and protect the skin, even out its tone, and prevent the onset of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving a youthful appearance and radiant glow.
The Elixir comes in a 1 ounce dropper bottle for easy application.
PhytoCannabinoids and the Endocannabinoid System
Cannabinoid receptors are found in almost every organ of the body, including the skin, digestive tract, and reproductive organs, with heavy concentrations in the central nervous system. Cumulatively these receptors are referred to as the Endocannabinoid System (ECS). The compounds that our bodies produce that interact with these receptors are called “endocannabinoids,” those that are produced in plants are referred to as “phytocannabinoids”.
Although researchers are just beginning to understand the functionality of the ECS, it appears to have some influence in a number of bodily functions, including: mood, memory, motor control, immune function, reproduction, pain perception, appetite, sleep and bone development.
Because the cannabinoids secreted by the cannabis flower mimic those produced in the body, they are able to communicate with and activate endocannabinoid receptors to cause a response within the body. Preclinical trials have been and/or are currently being conducted with regard to its impact as an: anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, neuroprotectant, anxiolytic, antidepressant, analgesic, anti-tumoral agent and an anti-psychotic.
Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the most prevalent chemical compounds found throughout the cannabis plant. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD is not psychoactive, but it is increasingly believed to provide significant health benefits and therapeutic effect. Industrial hemp is a variety of the cannabis plant which, by definition, comprises less than 0.3% THC, making it a particularly rich source of CBD.
About Alexa’s Botanicals
Founded in 2016, Alexa’s Botanicals, a subsidiary of Kanativa Inc., is a growing family of health and wellness brands that harnesses the power of non-psychoactive phytoCannaBinoiDs™ and other powerful botanical ingredients to create products that support your best life. All of our products are hand-made in small batches to our own fully-tested formulations, using only carefully selected, natural and organic ingredients.
