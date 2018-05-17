Automotive Telematics Market 2018 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Automotive Telematics Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025”reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Telematics Market:

Executive Summary

Global Automotive Telematics Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The automotive telematics system is one such technological innovation which is gaining immense popularity among the consumers owing to the benefits it brings in terms of entertainment and information content, cost savings, safety and security, among others. The growing importance of connectivity and safety, advancement in smartphone technology, and high-speed internet connectivity has largely transformed the telematics industry. The Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly incorporating advanced telematics services in all the vehicle categories owing to the system's multiple benefits, thereby driving the adoption of automotive telematics. The telematics technology has the ability to convert vehicles into information stations, eventually making the lives of the users more convenient, and safe. A telematics system consists of hardware and software which incorporate some form of cellular communication, allowing the transfer of data between the car and its surroundings.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The growing importance of connectivity and safety, advancement in smartphone technology, and high-speed internet connectivity has largely transformed the telematics industry. The Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly incorporating advanced telematics services in all the vehicle categories owing to the system's multiple benefits, thereby driving the adoption of automotive telematics. The telematics technology has the ability to convert vehicles into information stations, eventually making the lives of the users more convenient, and safe. A telematics system consists of hardware and software which incorporate some form of cellular communication, allowing the transfer of data between the car and its surroundings.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Application:

Vehicle Tracking

Fleet Management

Satellite Navigation

Vehicle Safety Communication

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Master naught, Tom Tom International B.V, Telogis, Continental A.G. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Telematics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3180983-global-automotive-telematics-market-size-study-by-vehicle

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Global Automotive Telematics Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Telematics Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Telematics Market, By Vehicle Type

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Telematics Market, by Applications

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Telematics Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. Trimble Inc.

8.3.1.1. Overview

8.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.3.1.3. Product Summary

8.3.1.4. Recent Developments

8.3.2. Masternaut Limited

8.3.3. TomTom International B.V.

8.3.4. Telogis

8.3.5. Visteon Corporation

8.3.6. Continental AG

8.3.7. Airbiquity, Inc.,

8.3.8. Agero, Inc.,

8.3.9. Omnitracs, Inc.,

8.3.10. AT&T

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3180983-global-automotive-telematics-market-size-study-by-vehicle