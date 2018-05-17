Star brite/Star Tron Joins Miss GEICO Racing Team as a sponsor

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc (NASDAQ:OBCO)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2018

Fort Lauderdale, FL - Star brite, manufacturer of Star Tron Enzyme Fuel Treatment and a wide line of marine, automotive, RV, powersports and outdoor power equipment products, is proud to announce it has joined the Miss GEICO Racing Team as a sponsor.

The Company’s logos will debut on the 3,300-hp, 47’ Victory Catamaran Miss GEICO driven by James Sheppard and throttleman Steve Curtis in the 9th Annual Thunder on Cocoa Beach Superboat Grand Prix May 18-20, 2018 as the team defends their Unlimited World Title.

Star brite Executive Vice President Gregor Dornau says, “By joining a team that has won the World Title an unprecedented ten times, we expect to spend a lot of time on the winner’s podium in Cocoa Beach and many races to follow throughout 2018. The team’s passion for excellence makes them perfect brand ambassadors for our products.”

In addition to the Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team, Star brite is also a sponsor of the team’s P-1 Powerboat Superstock Series and AquaX Jetski Race Series. Founded in 2005, the Miss GEICO team has won 10 World Titles and more than 100 individual races.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale FL, Star brite’s parent company, Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc, owns and operates a 377,000 sq. ft. manufacturing and distribution facility in Montgomery, AL from which it distributes Company-branded products as well as private label products to customers around the globe. Trading under the OBCI symbol on the NASDAQ exchange, the Company was founded in 1973.