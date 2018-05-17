Eurostop to power Retailers with latest EU GDPR compliant EPOS and retail software
Eurostop has confirmed availability of GDPR compliant EPOS and retail software. The GDPR compliant versions of its suite of retail management, stock control and EPOS software solutions are e-rmis v69, e-pos touch v1.16 and e-interface API v1.26. A new Data Protection Officer role has been added at login to provide quick and easy access to GDPR compliant EPOS and head office associated functionality, to enable retailers to control their own data and manage the ‘rights of the individuals’ of their customers.
The Data Protection Officer can perform the following:
• Auditing of changes to customer data
• Control role based access to different types of personal information
• Reporting on ‘opt-in acceptance’ (for example, to monitor where this needs to be renewed)
• Pseudonymise customer records
• Anonymise customer records
• Delete customer records where a customer has requested to be ‘forgotten’ or consent has expired
• Export customer details in order to respond to customer requests for details held
In addition to the Data Protection Officer role, there are a number of other new features on the GDPR compliant EPOS including:
• Capture acceptance to record customer consent at EPOS till point e.g. for marketing
• Opt in acceptance date field to enable the retailer to record how long data has been held for
• Data encryption of customer details for increased security
• Ability to record if information is held on children (Age over 13 attribute)
• Region attribute, so that the retailer can control what personal data is accessible in EU and non EU regions
Secure interface APIs have been developed for third party systems and the new solutions include enhanced security features.
Dinesh Peerez, Head of Sales at Eurostop said; “At Eurostop we have a strong track record of developing solutions to meet local legislative and tax regulations around the world. We have added a raft of features to our range of connected retail management solutions to help our clients ensure that they are able to comply with the new EU GDPR 2018 regulations. As many of our clients are international we remain committed to providing the most flexible options that meet their individual requirements across the regions.”
Andreina West
PR Artistry
44 1491 845553
email us here